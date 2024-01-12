Submit Release
LinkedIn Live: Orijin CEO Harris Ferrell and Other Start-up Leaders to Discuss Technology’s Impact on Government Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:       Orijin™ was one of four startups chosen from 25 companies named a “Judge’s Choice” at the State of GovTech 2023* Conference for its work tackling one of our nation’s most pressing challenges: education for the incarcerated.

Orijin CEO Harris Ferrell will join leaders from the three other startups chosen alongside Orijin, including: MedEx Forensics, Societal Systems and Terra.do, to explain their innovative solutions and visions for the future of government.

Ferrell will share his thoughts on the need to expand education technology and workforce development within correctional facilities to reduce recidivism and improve employment outcomes upon re-entry.

*The State of GovTech 2023 united the entire ecosystem of local government innovation in a unique event. Judges representing government, investors, and other market stakeholders evaluated each company on criteria ranging from innovation and equity to growth potential, differentiation, and maturity.
     
WHEN:   Friday, January 12
3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
     
WHERE:   LinkedIn Live: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7148020741500776448/comments/
     
WHO:   Speakers to include:
  • Harris Ferrell, Orijin CEO
  • Bertram Lyons, CEO and Co-Founder of MedEx Forensics
  • Neil Satra, CEO of Societal Systems
  • Anshuman Bapna, Co-Founder and Chief Learning Officer of Terra.do

MEDIA CONTACT:
Lucia Weathers
Lucia@WeathersStrategyGroup.com
M: 317-287-9669


