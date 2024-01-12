【Single-day visitor arrivals peak at 175,000 on New Year's Eve】Visitor arrivals in 2023 reach 28.23 million and 70% of pre-pandemic level

MACAU, January 12 - Provisional statistics indicate an approximate total of 28.23 million visitor arrivals in Macao in 2023 and an average daily volume of 77,000 visitors, rebounding to 70% of the levels in 2019. On New Year’s Eve yesterday (31 December 2023), the number of visitors reached 175,030, the highest single-day record in 2023 and since after the pandemic.

Since Macao lifted travel restrictions in 2023, the figures of inbound visitor arrivals have kept climbing up. The city is in good progress towards tourism revival, which reflects travelers’ confidence and the destination’s appeal as a world centre of tourism and leisure. In 2024, in addition to the major goal of ensuring the steady influx of visitors, MGTO will forge ahead to optimize tourism products and services. Special efforts are dedicated to international marketing and market diversification. In parallel with the “1+4” development strategy for adequate economic diversification, the Office strives to steer the integrated tourism and leisure industries forward and maximize the synergy across “tourism +”.

International visitor arrivals surge considerably

Latest average daily volume reaches 10,000 and recovers by 90%

In terms of international visitor markets, the extent of tourism recovery is equally significant. Over 10,000 international visitor arrivals were registered daily over the five consecutive days between 26 and 30 December 2023. On 30 December, the single-day volume of international visitors peaked at 11,258, the highest of the month, which saw a striking recovery rate of 93% compared with the highest single-day record of 12,104 in December 2019. Provisional figures show that in comparison with the corresponding figures in 2019, the rebound rates of average daily international visitor arrivals each month trended up significantly from 10.1% in January 2023 to 94.4% in September 2023.

International air routes steadily increase along with greater promotional endeavors

Ignited by the full resumption of border crossing in Macao last year, MGTO immediately unfolded a range of marketing campaigns. As air routes to Macao gradually resumed, the Office leveraged a variety of initiatives and channels to promote the destination and appeal to travelers from near and far. Among the initiatives, the promotional scheme “My Treat for you, See you in Macao” was extended to international visitors for hotel stays and air tickets. Different airlines offered special deals on a range of international air routes. The “My Treat for You, Joyful Macao Tour” Subsidy Scheme was rolled out for international visitor markets. About a month ago, Air Macau inaugurated the air route between Macao and Jakarta. In January 2024, Air Macau launched the flight service between Kuala Lumpur and Macao. The broadened air connectivity eases international travelers’ journey to Macao and widens the geographical range of visitors.

Over 300 KOLs highlight “tourism +”

Leveraging the wide influence of e-marketing, the Office has collaborated with widely-influential mainstream media, major e-commerce platforms, celebrities and social media KOLs who came to Macao for events. As of December 2023, over 300 travel influencers have been invited from worldwide to experience and spotlight innovative “tourism +” in Macao. Furthermore, in view of users’ social network preferences in different visitor markets, MGTO has opened 28 platforms on social media, engaging over 6 million followers. In 2024, MGTO will continue to unfold a comprehensive array of promotional initiatives in the Mainland and overseas and roll out a series of events to boost visitors’ intention to visit Macao and spur revival in various local sectors.

Fantastic Chinese New Year events to boost community economy

In 2024, MGTO will organize various international events, conferences and exhibitions to enrich the offerings of Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure. As the New Year begins, the Office will celebrate the joyful season with residents and visitors by organizing a series of Chinese New Year festivities as follows: 2024 Chinese New Year Activities will be held at designated locations in different local communities during the Chinese New Year to enliven the community economy. Another festive event — the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Dragon is a spectacular extravaganza not to miss, set to add great value to signature local and nighttime events. Moreover, MGTO is planning to dazzle the festive nights with splendid joy – the Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays. For the first time, the three events are listed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism as part of the “Joyful Spring Festival” celebrations, ready to unleash the synergy of “tourism + events”.

Light up Macao radiates festive splendor by end of February

Organized by MGTO, Light up Macao 2023 is now going on until 25 February, illuminating 34 locations with tens of light and interactive installations in seven districts. Teams from Macao and the Creative Cities of Design are projecting mapping shows in succession on Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane. Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the light arts, take pictures and check in for social media in different districts for a sparkling festive season.

Residents and visitors can visit MGTO’s website: https://www.dst.gov.mo and follow MGTO on WeChat (ID: MGTOweixin) for the latest tourism information, events and festivals.