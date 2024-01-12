Rotogravure Printing Machine Market Revenue to Reach USD 2.8 billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The rotogravure printing machine market is expanding due in large part to the e-commerce sector's growing need for gravure printing and the growing desire for flexible packaging across a range of sectors.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global rotogravure printing machine market was projected to attain US$ 2 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 3.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 2.8 billion by 2031.

Newspapers, periodicals, and flex printing may be printed in large quantities using a gravure printing press. To guarantee excellent prints, the rotogravure printing method uses sophisticated cylinder engraving.

The packaging industry uses high-volume printing machines to boost output while preserving print quality in line with brand specifications. Businesses are able to print their desired logos, brand pictures, and other content on packaging materials with an industrial rotogravure press that is customized.

Request for a Sample PDF of this Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=36734

Key Findings of the Market Report

In the food and beverage sectors, there is an increasing need for visually appealing and reasonably priced packaging.

The cost of printing on substrates with rotogravure printing is cheap per unit.

Businesses in the food and beverage industry favor it.

With the use of precise rotogravure printing technology, businesses may efficiently communicate product specifications to their clientele through labels and tags.

The market statistics for rotogravure printing machines are supported by the rise in demand for gravure printing in the e-commerce industry.

High accuracy and print quality bulk printing is made possible by rotogravure printing machines.

Market Trends for Rotogravure Printing Machines

Flexible packaging is utilized in a variety of end-use sectors, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, industrial, and consumer products. Since rotogravure printing uses high-quality ink, it is often utilized in commercial packaging.

The rotogravure printing machine market is growing because of the increase in demand for flexible packaging solutions in many sectors due to its efficient, long-lasting, and high-quality packaging.

The packaging industry is seeing a rise in expenditures in technical improvements, which is changing the dynamics of the market. Leading manufacturers use high-speed rotogravure printing machines for flexible packaging in order to boost production through automated printing processes. These devices can print excellent designs on a variety of surfaces, including paper, metal, glass, and plastic.

Global Market for Rotogravure Printing Machine: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of rotogravure printing machines throughout the region. These are:

In 2022 , Europe constituted the largest portion of the world's landmass. From 2023 to 2031, the industry in the region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1%.

, Europe constituted the largest portion of the world's landmass. From 2023 to 2031, the industry in the region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1%. Over the next few years, Europe's market share for rotogravure printing machines is expected to grow due to the continent's high volume of magazine production and growing need for bulk printing solutions. Market expansion in the region is also being aided by the packaging industry's rapid rise.

The population's growing consumption of packaged food is also fueling the need for rotogravure printing equipment in Europe's food and beverage industry.

Ultra-Processed Foods (UFDs) account for 12.0% of the average adult daily food intake amount in Europe, according to the National Institutes of Health, where adult consumption of UFDs is 328 g/day.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=36734

Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market: Key Players

With modern technology, businesses operating in the global environment are making significant investments in product innovation. To expedite the packaging of products, businesses in the packaging industry are using automated printing equipment.

To increase their worldwide presence, they are entering into commercial contracts with well-known companies in the rotogravure printing machine industry. The following companies are well-known participants in the global rotogravure printing machine market:

Bobst Group SA.

Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation

Comexi Group S.L.

DCM-ATN

KKA GmbH

ROTATEK S.A.

Uteco Converting SpA

Shaanxi Beiren Printing Machinery Co., Ltd.

Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd.

Fuji Kikai Kogyo Co Ltd

Officine Meccaniche Giovanni Cerutti SpA

Key developments by the players in this market are:

The multinational manufacturer of flexible packaging Takigawa Corporation expanded their operations in Bardstown, Kentucky, in October 2022 by adding a second HELIOSTAR gravure press from Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation. The 10-color HELIOSTAR gravure press allows for excellent mass printing on various materials.

Berkshire Labels, a well-known producer of creative and superior self-adhesive labels, sticker sheets, and shrink sleeves in the United Kingdom, inked a deal with BOBST Group in October 2022 to acquire the BOBST DIGITAL MASTER 340 label press, an entirely automated and digitalized production line.

Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market Segmentation

Ink Type

Solvent

Water

Radiation

Substrate

Plastic

Aluminum Foil

Paper & Paperboard

Drying Source

Electrical

Thermal Fluid

Gas

Automation Type

Automatic Rotogravure Machine

Manual Rotogravure Machine

End Use

Publishing

Newspaper

Security Printing

Packaging

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get an Exclusive Discount Now to Access Industry Forecasts: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=36734

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging:

Aerosol Cans Market - The global aerosol cans market stood at US$ 3.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 4.9 billion in 2031. The global aerosol cans market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2031.

Flexible Packaging Market - The global flexible packaging market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com