Nine Mile Metals Receives Bulk Sample Project Permit Approval for Its High-Grade Lens Bulk Sample Project at Nine Mile Brook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE, OTCQB: VMSXF, FSE: KQ9) (the “Company” or “Nine Mile”), is pleased to announce it has received Final Approval of its Nine Mile Brook Lens Bulk Sample Permit from the NB Department of Mines Resource Development Branch (NB DEM), for the Nine Mile Brook Lens Bulk Sample Project.



Figure 1: Rusty Rhyolite Cap, Nine Mile Brook Lens (Bulk Sample Project Area)



In the last month, the permit process included an extensive review by numerous branches of the Provincial Government including Geological Services, Mining Recorder, Forestry, Worksafe NB, Aboriginal Affairs, Archaeological Services and numerous sections of the Department of the Environment and representatives of the local government. The Regional Director of the Department of the Environment also reviewed the request. Since the program involves the extraction of VMS mineralization, review by the Department of Environment was key due to the presence of conservation forest, wetlands, rivers, and streams in the project area. In addition to providing engineering plans for the proposed work, a reclamation plan was also submitted, and all have been approved.

Nine Mile Metals VP Exploration and Director, Gary Lohman, B.Sc., Geo., stated that, “The team is pleased to receive the final approval for the bulk sample program at our high – grade Nine Mile Brook Lens. Nine Mile can now implement its cost budget analysis for the program, award the contracts and crew hirings for the work required, including upgrading the access road, site preparation, any required drilling/blasting, onsite crushing, transport of material for processing and set timelines for execution. We look forward to our next announcement for this important project for our Company.”



Figure 2: Massive Copper, Lead, Zinc, Silver, Gold Lens Ore, Nine Mile Brook Lens Bulk Sample

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company’s Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Critical Minerals Exploration VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company’s primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS; California Lake VMS; Canoe Landing Lake (East–West) VMS and the Wedge VMS Projects. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration, positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

