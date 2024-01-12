Epigenetics Market is Expected to Reach $4.3 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epigenetics market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.8 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $4.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Market growth is largely driven growing investment in research & development and rising demand for epigenetic-based therapeutics.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=896

Epigenetics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.8 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $4.3 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product & Service, By Method, By Technique, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithm Key Market Driver Growing investment in research & development

Based on product & service, the global epigenetics market is segmented into kits & reagents, enzymes, instruments and accessories, software, and service. The kits & reagents segment is further segmented into antibodies ChiP-sequencing kits, whole genome amplification kits, bisulfite conversion kits, 5-HMC and 5-MC analysis kits, histones, and other kits & reagents. The kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. The highest share of the segment is owing broadening applications of chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) in research studies associated with epigenetic regulatory systems and growing demand for DNA modification enzymes and histone modification enzymes.

Based on method, the epigenetics market is segmented into DNA methylation, histone modifications, and other methods. In 2022, the DNA methylation segment accounted for the largest share of the epigenetics market. The largest share can be attributed to expanding use of DNA methylation approaches across non-oncology applications. Additionally increase in R&D to explore the role of histone modifications in oncology applications contributes to the highest CAGR recorded by the histone modifications segment in the epigenetics market.

Based on technique, the epigenetics market is divided into NGS, PCR & qPCR, mass, spectrometry, sonication, and other techniques. The NGS segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Rising demand for NGS solutions across epigenetic and mutational research studies is serving as the driving factor for growth of NGS segment.

Based on application, the epigenetics market is segmented oncology, metabolic diseases, immunology, developmental biology, cardiovascular diseases, and other applications. In 2022 oncology segment accounted for the larger share of the market. The higher share of this segment is due to the growing demand for epigenetic processes such as DNA methylation and histone modification in the development of novel cancer therapeutic candidates.

Based on end user, the global epigenetics market is segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and hospitals & clinics. In 2022, academic & research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The key factor of driving the growth of the this market segment can be attributed to the adoption of epigenetics products across different research sectors including university laboratories and government research institutions.

Based on the region, the epigenetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the epigenetics market, Europe is the second largest region in 2022. The growth factors can be attributed to to the robust network of epigenetic product manufacturers, and increasing NGS-based research.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. In 2022, the growth of the market is driven by the growing pharmaceutical industry, implementation of favorable government policies and the low cost of epigenetic consumables in this region.

Buy an Epigenetics Industry Report (366 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=896

Epigenetics market major players covered in the report, such as:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

PacBio (US)

Abcam plc (UK)

Active Motif, Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Promega Corporation (US)

Revvity (US)

Qiagen (Germany)

New England Biolabs (US)

Zymo Research Corporation (US)

Diagenode SA (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

EpiGentek Group Inc. (US)

EpiCypher (US)

Fios Genomics (UK)

GenomeScan (Netherlands)

Creative Biogene (US)

BPS Bioscience Inc. (US)

Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)

Creative Diagnostics (US)

biomodal (UK)

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc. (US)

Novogene Co. Ltd (China)

and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=896

This report categorizes the Epigenetics market into the following segments:

By Product & Service

Kits & Reagents Antibodies ChiP-seq Kits Bisulfite Conversion Kits Whole Genome Amplification Kits 5-hmC and 5-mC Analysis Kits Histones Other Kits & Reagents

Enzymes DNA-modifying Enzymes Protein-modifying Enzymes Other Enzymes

Instruments and Accessories

Software

Service

By Methods

DNA Methylation

Histone Modifications

Other Methods (non-coding RNA and chromatin remodelling)

By Technique

NGS

PCR & qPCR

Mass Spectrometry

Sonication

Other Techniques (magnetic separators and microarrays)

By Application

Oncology

Metabolic Diseases

Immunology

Developmental Biology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Other Applications (neurology, infectious diseases, and gynecology)

By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific Japan South Korea China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East

Africa

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=896

Epigenetics Industry Recent Developments:

In August 2023, PacBio (US) acquired Apton Biosystems (US) to accelerate the development of a next-generation, high-throughput, short-read sequencer.

In March 2022, Thermofisher Scientific Inc (US) launched the CE IVD Marked Next Generation Sequencing Instrument designed to be used in in clinical laboratories to perform both diagnostic testing and clinical research on a single instrument

In January 2022, Illumina, Inc. (US) entered into an agreement with SomaLogic (US) to introduce SomaScan Proteomics Assay in high throughput next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms manufactured by Illumina

Key Market Stakeholders:

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies

Academic & research institutes

Venture capitalists & investors

Market research & consulting firms

Government associations

Medical institutions & universities

Hospitals & clinics

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the epigenetics market by product & service, method, technique, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall epigenetics market

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle East and Africa

To profile the key players and analyze their market shares and core competencies2

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, and research & development activities

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary “Company Evaluation Matrix” framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product excellence strategy.

Related Reports:

Research Antibodies & Reagents Market

Genomics Market

Next Generation Sequencing Market / NGS Market

Molecular Biology Enzymes Market

Western Blotting Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/epigenetics-technologies-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/epigenetics-technologies.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com