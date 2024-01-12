Fungicides Market Size, Growth, Trend, Statistics, Global Value, Competitors and Reional Analysis, Forecast, 2019-2027

Fungicides Market Growth

Global fungicides market growth is driven by increasing incidence of plant diseases, limited arable land, and rise in adoption of modern farming.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest report publsihed by Allied Market Research Says, Global Fungicides market size was valued at $13.4 billion in 2019, and is set to hit $19.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/582

Increase in incidence of plant diseases, limited arable land, and rise in adoption of modern farming fuel the growth of the global fungicides market. On the other hand, inappropriate use of fungicides and advent of organic farming curtail down the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, upsurge in demand for bio-fungicide is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the near future.

By active ingredient, the triazoles segment contributed to nearly one-fifth of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to dominate during the study period. Simultaneously, the phenylamides segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.8% by the end of 2027. The report also assesses the other segments namely Dithiocarbamates, Benzimidazoles, Chloronitriles, and Strobilurins.

By crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the estimated period. Simultaneously, the cereals & grains segment would project the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. The oilseeds & pulses segment is also studied in the report.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/582

By region, Europe garnered the major share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. At the same time, the region across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% by 2027. The other regions evaluated in the report include North America and LAMEA.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒚: -

The key market players analyzed in the global fungicides market report include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd. FMC Corporation, Novo Nordisk AG, Corteva Inc., Nufarm Ltd., Adama Ltd., and Sumitomo Chemical Company. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fungicides-market/purchase-options

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔: -

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the forecast along with the current and future market trends

This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market along with the impact analyses during the forecast period

Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

The qualitative data in this report aims on market dynamics, fungicides market trends, and developments

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the fungicides market growth are provided

The fungicides market size is provided in terms of revenue and volume

𝑺𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒂𝒓 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕: -

Herbicides Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/herbicides-market

Fluorochemicals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fluorochemicals-market

Seed Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seed-treatment-market

Propionic Acid Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/propionic-acid-market

𝑨𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝑼𝒔:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.