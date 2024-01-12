Electric Vehicle Market Growth CAGR 18% During 2023-2032 | Xcellent Insights

Increasing investments in developing enhanced EVs to cater to challenges is a key factor expected to drive global market growth between 2023 and 2032.

Pune, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric vehicle market size was USD 384 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. This growth can be significantly driven by rising global awareness of environmental issues such as pollution and climate change, rapid advancements in EV battery technology, and government incentives like tax credits and subsidies to promote the adoption of EVs.

An Electric Vehicle (EV) is a type of vehicle that uses one or more electric motors or traction motors for propulsion instead of relying solely on internal combustion engines. There are several types of electric vehicles including Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) available in passenger cars, trucks, buses, scooters, buggies, bicycles, and tricycles.

Electric vehicles are rapidly gaining traction globally due to various factors like environmental benefits, energy efficiency, reduced operating costs, better performance and acceleration, quitter and comfortable operations, energy security and independence, and innovative features and technologies such as regenerative braking, autonomous driving capabilities, and advanced battery management systems.

Key factors growing awareness of the benefits of EVs, increasing adoption of EVs as viable alternatives to traditional vehicles, and high focus on installing more EV charging stations are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period. Manufacturers in the global electric vehicle market are investing heavily in R&D activities to develop innovative and advanced materials, designs, and software to make EVs more efficient and appealing to consumers. In addition, they are collaborating and partnering with other companies to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.

However, high upfront costs compared to conventional vehicles, limited range, inadequate charging infrastructure, and challenges associated with supply chain for EV components are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Based on vehicle type, the commercial segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing usage of commercial vehicles for transporting goods, providing services, and conducting business operations, favorable government support, and rising production of various types of commercial EVs such as delivery vans and trucks, busses, LCVs, HCVs, and specialty commercial EVs.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising pollution levels, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, supportive government initiatives to promote EV adoption, and rising investments in R&D activities to develop and launch more enhanced electric vehicles.

Tesla, Volkswagen, SAIC Motors, BYD, Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Mitsubishi Motor Corporation, Groupe Renault, Nissan Motor Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Tata Motors are some of the leading companies in the EV market.

In August 2023, Okaya Electric Vehicles announced its plan to launch a new e-scooter, targeted at the Gen-Z audience.

In August 2022, Apollo Types announced the launch of EV-specific tyres for two-wheelers and passenger cars.

Report Coverage:

Report Details Outcome Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2018-2021 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Segments Covered: Vehicle Type, Vehicle Drive Type, Component, Propulsion, End-Use and Region By Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles By Vehicle Drive Type All Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, Front Wheel Drive By Component Motor, Reducer, On-Board Charge, Fuel Stack, Battery Management System, Fuel Processor, Power Conditioner, Air, Compressor, Humidifier, Battery Cells and Packs By Propulsion BEV, PHEV, FCEV By End-use Private Use, Commercial Use Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Country Scope United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey Qualitative Info Value Chain Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Regional Outlook

Market Trends

Market Share Analysis

Competition Analysis

Technological Advancements Key Players Tesla, Volkswagen, SAIC Motors, BYD, Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Mitsubishi Motor Corporation, Groupe Renault, Nissan Motor Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Tata Motors. Customization Scope 10 Hours of Free Customization and Expert Consultation



Competitive Landscape:

The global electric vehicle market is extremely competitive, comprising several key regional and global players. Leading key players are focused on adopting various strategic alliances like mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches to maintain their global position and enhance their product offerings. They are also focused on innovation, and scalability, adapting to evolving technology trends and consumer needs.

Some Leading Market Companies Listed in the Report:

Tesla

Volkswagen

SAIC Motors

BYD

Ford Motor Company

Daimler AG

General Motors Company

Mitsubishi Motor Corporation

Groupe Renault

Nissan Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

TATA Motors

The global electric vehicle market has been segmented based on vehicle type, vehicle drive type, component, propulsion, end-use, and region:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Vehicle Drive Type:

All Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

Front Wheel Drive

By Component:

Motor

Reducer

On-Board Charge

Fuel Stack

Battery Management System

Fuel Processor

Power Conditioner

Air Compressor

Humidifier

Battery Cells and Packs

By Propulsion:

BEV

PHEV

FCEV

By End-Use:

Private Use

Commercial Use

By Region:

North America United States Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Nordic Countries

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Australia Rest of Asia

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



