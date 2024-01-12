"The Art of Outdoor Living" booth at IDS Toronto 2024 celebrates Canadian design with an innovative AR experience

LIV Design Studio’s Student Design Challenge culminates in an immersive spotlight of multi-residential patio design with winners of $15,000 in prizes to be announced on January 21st

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interior design firm LIV Design Studio is thrilled to announce their return to IDS with The Art of Outdoor Living booth at IDS Toronto 2024. Following the success of the multi-disciplinary design firm’s 2022 Student Design Challenge and the corresponding booth at IDS Vancouver, LIV Design Studio seeks to provide another innovative trade show experience through cutting-edge technology while once again giving a platform to Canadian interior design students.

Much like the previous iteration, which was hailed as one of the most popular booths at IDS Vancouver 2022, this booth will house the works of three finalists from LIV Design Studio’s 2023 Student Design Challenge: Emily Peterson from BCIT, Cali Pitcher from Georgian College, and Saiqa Javid Shaikh from LaSalle College Vancouver. This challenge received over 30 submissions from Canadian interior design students and recent graduates, who were tasked with creating a 188 sq. ft. patio design for all-season use. These three finalists, selected by our panel of judges, will have their designs showcased in augmented reality at this collaborative booth – with final placements to be revealed on January 21st at the Cosentino Stage at IDS Toronto 2024. Attendees will also have the opportunity to vote for their favourite design to determine the People’s Choice Award winner, who will receive a $1,000 cash prize.

LIV Design Studio looks forward to reinforcing their presence in Toronto, building off the success of multi-residential projects for Concord Adex and in the Concord CityPlace community. The design firm also has a longstanding history with IDS, having previously designed the VIP Lounge at IDS Vancouver 2019, The Future of Work: A Virtual Experience booth at IDS Vancouver 2022, and the Secret Bar at IDS Toronto 2023. The Vancouver-based design firm looks forward to continuing this partnership, putting their TECH/DESIGN/CULTURE ethos into practice while continuing to bring unique new experiences to a Toronto audience through the creative use of AR technology.

About the booth

As IDS celebrates their 25th anniversary with this year’s event, LIV Design Studio’s The Art of Outdoor Living booth is a testament to both the great Canadian outdoors and the future of interior design. A true collaborative effort, this project will see contributions from the entire LIV Design Studio team, as well as from student designers themselves. The physical space will be designed by LIV’s own interior designers to house an immersive augmented-reality experience that will rely on hyper realistic 3D models created by our in-house CG team, based on students’ designs.

After careful consideration of how to best represent the hard work of these talented student designers, the LIV Design Studio team chose augmented reality due to the limitless possibilities for creativity, interactivity and further innovation. After debuting their AR experience at IDS Vancouver 2022, the firm’s team immediately started thinking about how this immersive project could be scaled and replicated for central Canadian and east coast audiences at IDS Toronto.

The Art of Outdoor Living will be a 1,000 sq. ft. booth consisting of three 188 sq. ft. ‘micro-spaces’ to house students’ AR designs. Attendees at IDS Toronto will be able to interact with these micro-spaces in augmented reality and vote to determine the winner of the People’s Choice Award using QR codes placed at the booth’s exit.

LIV’s Student Design Challenge

The second iteration of LIV Design Studio’s Student Design Challenge again celebrates the work of up-and-coming interior designers, this time from across Canada, providing an opportunity for students to present their work in AR to the Canadian interior design community. Tasked with bringing to life their vision of a multi-residential patio space, entrants will present a concept and design for a 188 sq. ft. patio space that allows for several different uses throughout the year.

Finalists will be chosen by a panel of industry leaders from among a wide pool of candidates that includes students and recent graduates from registered interior design programs across the country. LIV Design Studio’s in-house CG team will be transforming finalists’ design renderings into hyper-realistic 3D models, which can be viewed in dedicated AR portals. During IDS Toronto 2024, attendees will be able to view and vote to determine the People’s Choice Award winner, with a panel of judges determining final placement. A grand prize of $8,000, courtesy of GROHE, will be awarded to the first-place winner, with second place receiving $4,000 from Vicostone, $2,000 for third place from M R Evans & Metro Wallcoverings, and a $1,000 People’s Choice Prize from Shaw Contract.

LIV Design Studio would like to thank our generous sponsors for their help in bringing both the Student Design Challenge and The Art of Outdoor Living booth to life. Cash prizes come courtesy of GROHE, Vicostone, M R Evans, Metro Wallcoverings, and Shaw Contract. The Art of Outdoor Living is sponsored by Concord Pacific, with furniture provided by Vicostone and RODA, and lighting from Diffusion Lighting by RJCross.

For more information about The Art of Outdoor Living booth and LIV’s Student Design Challenge, please visit our website at liv.ca/student-challenge / .

Please refer to this link for visual assets: http://bit.ly/3tSNNVV