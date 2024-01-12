Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market to Value $239.71 Billion, by 2032 at 14.6% CAGR : AMR

Europe Cold Chain Logistics Industry

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market by End-use Industry, Temperature Type, and Mode of Operation. By End-use Industry (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat & Seafood, Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, and Others), By Temperature Type (Chilled and Frozen), and By Business Type (Railways, Airways, Roadways, Waterways, and Warehousing): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032”. According to the report, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟔𝟒.𝟏𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 $𝟐𝟑𝟗.𝟕𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11397

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The European market has witnessed a rising appetite for fresh fruits and vegetables, primarily driven by evolving consumer choices and a heightened awareness of health implications. This surge in demand has subsequently spurred the expansion of fruit and vegetable production and trade, necessitating the enhancement of efficient cold chain logistics. Simultaneously, the cold chain industry has seen significant progress in technology, heightened infrastructure investments, and the implementation of stricter food safety regulations, all of which contribute to the market's growth. On other hand, there has been a notable focus on harnessing advanced cold chain technologies for the storage and distribution of dairy products and frozen desserts, aimed at bolstering operational efficiency and reducing waste. These developments are anticipated to propel market growth in the forecasted year.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭

• The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the cold chain logistics market in Europe. Prior to the pandemic, the market was experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for refrigerated warehouses in European countries.

• The impact of the pandemic on the demand side of the market was substantial. Businesses faced reduced activities and travel restrictions, resulting in decreased demand for cold chain logistics services.

• Logistics firms, which were involved in the movement, storage, and flow of goods, had been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As an integral part of value chains, both within and across international borders, logistics firms facilitated trade.

• Although, there were some industries that were struggling due to the pandemic, however, some were thriving such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, and the daily essentials goods industry, which positively affected the cold chain logistics industry during the COVID-19 outbreak.

𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on business type, the transportation segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one-third of the Europe cold chain logistics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as Companies operating in the transportation mode of the cold chain were adopting eco-friendly practices and investing in technologies to reduce carbon footprints. However, the warehousing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to investments by market players in their cold chain operations and warehouses to create effective, efficient, and reliable processes because end-to-end cold chain security for pharma and perishable products is the weak link in the system.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐭 & 𝐒𝐞𝐚 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on end use industry, the meat & sea food segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one-fourth of the Europe cold chain logistics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period due to rising demand for meat & meat products, salmon, sardine, and shrimp coupled with increasing consumer awareness is expected to surge the demand for meat in the future However, the dairy & frozen desserts segment is projected the highest CAGR of 16.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in demand for dairy and frozen products, driven by change in consumer

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-cold-chain-logistics-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on temperature type, the frozen segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for one-third of the Europe cold chain logistics market size revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing increase in the working population and the trend of healthy eating have made way for packaged frozen food and enabled restaurants to grow their business. However, the chilled segment is expected to reach the largest CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to the growing demand for end-to-end cold chain solutions, including last-mile delivery services, which creates opportunities for companies that can provide comprehensive services.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

· Americold Logistics, Inc.

· Baltic Logistics Solutions

· Beno Trans

· Constellation Cold Logistic

· Cool Cargo UK

· DFDS

· Eurofrigo

· Fm Logistics

· Frigo Cold Storage Logistics GmbH

· Frigo Group

· Frigore

· Girteka

· Gist Ltd

· GXO

· HANNON Transport

· Kreiss SIA

· Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC

· Nagel Group

· NewCold

· OOCL Logistics

· Peter Green Chilled

· Solstor UK Limited

· TEF

· Vlantana

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the Europe cold chain logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as business expansion, investment, agreement, partnership, acquisition, expansion, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11397

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

· The study on the Europe cold chain logistics market encompasses analysis across seven countries. It includes both country-specific and segment-specific evaluations, presenting values ($billion) for the projected period of 2023-2032.

· Employing a research approach that integrates high-quality data, professional insights, and critical independent perspectives, this study aims to offer a well-rounded understanding of regional markets. Stakeholders can leverage this information to make informed decisions that align with their ambitious growth objectives.

· To ensure comprehensive insights, the research extensively reviewed over 3,700 pieces of product literature, annual reports, industry statements, and comparable materials from major industry participants. This thorough examination enhances our understanding of the market dynamics.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

Reverse Logistics Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reverse-logistics-market

Latin America logistics Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/latin-america-logistics-market-A07185