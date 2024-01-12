Submit Release
EMU Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department Research Assistant Elected as a Committee Member at Iuga

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Health Sciences Faculty, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department Research Assistant Specialist Physiotherapist Çisel Demiralp Övgün is elected as a member to the Fellows, Trainees and Early Career Professionals Committee of the International Urogynecological Association (IUGA).

The International Urogynecological Association, with a history dating back to 1976, aims to enhance urogynecological knowledge and awareness worldwide through the promotion of education and clinical research. Physiotherapist Övgün, who has been a member of the association for some time, applied for the committee membership elections in October. On 19 December 2023, Övgün was elected as a committee member, earning the right to serve on the committee from 1 January, 2024, to 31 December, 2026.

The committee’s primary goal is to foster international collaboration among healthcare professionals and contribute to the academic development of scholarship recipients and interns in the fields of Urogynecology, Women’s Pelvic Floor Health, and Reconstructive Surgery by providing scholarships.

For physiotherapists working in the field of women’s health (urinary incontinence, pelvic pain, antenatal-postnatal rehabilitation), being a part of this association is highly important to be a member of a multidisciplinary team and to seize international opportunities.

