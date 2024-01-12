 EMU Faculty of Communication Commemorizes Late Academician Wilbert Skip Norman

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Communication commemorated late academic staff member and photographer Assoc. Prof. Dr. Wilbert Skip Norman by putting together a corner in his memory. Academic staff members and students showed great interest in the commemoration corner organized in Wilbert Skip Norman Photography and Film Studio.

The commemoration corner consists of photographs shot by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Norman during the 70s and provides information about Assoc. Prof. Dr. Norman’s valuable contributions to the EMU Communication Faculty. EMU New Media and Journalism Department Chair Prof. Dr. Hatice Aliefendioğlu delivered a presentation in the event and provided the participants information on Assoc. Prof. Dr. Norman.

Stating that he is proud to be a student of Assoc. Prof. Dr. Wilbert Skip Norman, EMU Faculty of Communication Dean Prof. Dr. Metin Ersoy noted that he had learnt so much regarding academic life from late academician. Known as “Skip”, Prof. Dr. Ersoy added that Assoc. Prof. Dr. Norman was highly beloved by the students. Prof. Dr. Ersoy also highlighted that Assoc. Prof. Dr. Norman was passionate about Cyprus and had made significant contributions to society and the university in Cyprus through his appreciation for cultural studies.

One of the oldest and colorful figures of EMU Faculty of Communication, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Wilbert Skip Norman, passed away on 18 March, 2015, in Washington DC. Skip Norman graduated from the Berlin Film Academy in 1969. In 1976, he earned his undergraduate degree in German Language from Ohio State University, and in 1979, he obtained a master's degree in Cinema. Completing his Ph.D. at the same university in 1984, Skip Norman worked at the University of Southern Mississippi, Ohio University School of Fine Arts, and Howard University Department of Radio, Television, and Film between 1984-1995. Serving as a visiting faculty member at Marion Technical College, The New University of Lisbon, and The German Film and Television Academy, Skip Norman started working at the Eastern Mediterranean University Faculty of Communication, Department of Journalism in 1996.

Having served as a faculty member at the EMU Faculty of Communication from 1996 to 2010, Skip Norman taught a wide range of courses in areas such as photography, culture and communication, research methods, visual literacy, anthropological research methods, news photography, film theory, screenplay, and film analysis. He also supervised master’s and doctoral theses. His academic articles were published in numerous journals, including Visual Anthropology Journal of Cyprus Studies, The Zora Neale Hurston Forum and, Point of View: A Film Journal, and he presented at numerous conferences.