THE MARQUIS Park City To Debut “The Premiere Series” Artist Lineup Featuring The Black Keys, Odesza, Devo and Kaskade

The Black Keys 1.19.24 & 1.21.24 Odesza 1.20.24 The Premiere Series 1.18.24 - 1.28.24

Artists Lil Jon, Dirty Heads and Charley Crockett will also perform at The Marquis Park City timed to the 2024 Film Festival January 18-27 as part of the series

PARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park City’s Newest Exclusive Music Venue by LNE Presents is an impressive concert space in the heart of Historic Main Street, set to officially debut timed to the Sundance Film Festival with "The Premiere Series” lineup kicking off on January 18, 2024 with Leon Bridges Presented by Chase Sapphire, and running through January 27, 2024 with Dirty Heads.

LNE introduces The Marquis Park City, their latest live music concert venue to open its doors in the heart of Main Street, just ahead of the highly anticipated annual Film Festival. Debuting a fully remodeled and renovated all new nightlife space featuring state of the art sound and lighting technology, The Marquis offers Park City a music destination like it has never seen before. (www.themarquispc.com)

Located in the historic building that once played home to notable entities Harry O’s and Park City Live, the music legacy will live on within legendary walls that have welcomed a slew of music icons over the last few decades. Sundance Film Festival attendees and locals alike will experience a new era of live performers and evolved sound at the Main Street mainstay, inclusive of world renowned talent and globally recognized, in demand recording artists, bands and DJs, as well as up and coming musicians.

Their impressive official launch lineup in place for Sundance 2024 donned as “The Premiere Series” leaves little to be desired, representing the top names in Indie rock, rock, EDM, country, blues, R&B, rap and hip hop. Highlighted by The Black Keys on January 19th and again on the 21st, Odesza on January 20th, DEVO on January 22nd celebrating 50 years of Devo-lution, Lil Jon on January 22nd as a late night double header (and birthday celebration), Charley Crockett on January 23rd, Kaskade on January 26th, and Dirty Heads on January 27th. It officially kicks off on January 18th with Leon Bridges, an evening presented by Chase Sapphire. The January 21st programming will also feature an activation by Film.io. Additional artists for January 24th and 25th still to be announced.

*Doors for The Black Keys 8:00pm, Leon Bridges 8:00pm, Odesza 9:00pm, Devo 8:00pm, Lil Jon 10:00pm, Charley Crockett 9:00pm, Kaskade 9:00pm and Dirty Heads 8:30pm.

“At The Marquis, guests will essentially get to experience what will feel like a private show with top-tier artists. From Leon Bridges and The Black Keys to Odesza, Kaskade, and more, our Sundance timed Premiere Series sets the tone for our programming plans. Imagine the thrill of seeing one of your favorite artists who you would otherwise only get to see perform at a 10,000-seat venue, but, instead, having the rare opportunity to witness them play live to just you and a handful of other diehard fans. There are only a handful of venues in the US that are known for booking arena and amphitheater level acts in such an intimate space.” - Vaughn Carrick, Founder, LNE Presents

In addition to the upcoming release of the “The Premiere Series” lineup to take place during Sundance at The Marquis, they are thrilled to announce highly anticipated future shows inclusive of a February 23rd special performance by Steve Aoki, and Goldfish on March 16th, as part of their Snow Tour ‘24.

The Marquis Park City is focused on reviving the live music legacy of Park City, in partnership with leading full-service entertainment company LNE Presents. The Marquis is a cutting-edge multi-level performance space with a capacity of 1200, state-of-the-art lighting, enhanced guest amenities and an expanded stage, a sound system designed by established designer Dave Rat, and delivered through an Immaculate L-Acoustics K3 system, which promises an unparalleled concert experience in Park City.

The venue was marked by a New Year’s Eve 2024 soft launch preview shows featuring in-demand sold out performances from Nas and Louis The Child, and recent shows by Paul Oakenfeld and Afrojack.

LNE Presents is a full-service entertainment company bringing you top-tier concerts and events in Utah, Florida, Nevada, and Maryland. Founded in 2012 by Vaughn Carrick, LNE has grown into one of the most prominent independent event companies in the U.S focused in music programming, venue management and music festivals. Responsible for producing hundreds of mid-to-large-scale concerts along with a number of large-scale music festivals annually, LNE prides itself on working with industry-leading talent and providing state-of-the-art production. Maintaining focus on the fan experience while both meeting and exceeding the needs of the diverse lineup of artists represented, LNE is in the business of making memories for fans, concert goers and attendees that will last a lifetime. Over the last decade they have worked with almost every notable artist on the globe, including artists such as Diplo, Kid Cudi, Empire of The Sun, Kendrick Lamar, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Cypress Hill, Avicii, Sublime, Snoop Dogg, Rufus Du Sol, Wiz Khalifa and many, many more.

In addition to The Marquis, LNE has a slew of venues in Salt Lake City, establishing them as a leading music and entertainment force statewide, inclusive of Soundwell, Sky, The Complex SLC, Granary Live, and Union Event Center. They also operate concert, performance and nightlife venues in Nevada and Florida, with additional venues and states continuously added to their brand expansion.

The Marquis is located at 427 Main Street, Park City, Utah, 84060. The venue schedule is based on their calendar of performers, with door open times varying accordingly. Visit www.themarquispc.com for more information on the upcoming "The Premiere Series" lineup, ticket and table information and follow on Instagram @themarquispc for social media updates.