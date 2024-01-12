IAM to hold briefings on “Registration System for Retail Establishments of Fresh and Live Food” and members of the industry are welcome to register for participation

MACAU, January 12 - Administrative Regulation “Registration System for Retail Establishments of Fresh and Live Food” will officially come into effect on 1 February 2024. In order to enhance the food industry’s understanding of the registration system, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will hold two briefings on the system on 19 and 22 January. Members of the relevant food industry are welcome to register for participation.

The Executive Council has concluded the discussions on the draft Administrative Regulation “Registration System for Retail Establishments of Fresh and Live Food” with the aim of further strengthening food safety supervision of retail establishments of fresh and live food, optimising the system and simplifying administrative formalities. The licensing system that has been adopted for many years is simplified to the registration system for the convenience of the public and the businesses.

The two briefings will be held in the auditorium on the ninth floor of Complexo Municipal do Mercado do Patane. The first session will be held on 19 January (Friday) from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the second will be held on 22 January (Monday) from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. During the briefings, representatives from IAM will explain in detail the target group of the registration system, application formalities, requirements for operation of establishments, public notification system and law enforcement system, and answer questions on the spot. The briefings will be held in Cantonese, with simultaneous interpretation in Portuguese and English for the second session. Interested parties can register through “Macao One Account” from now until 18 January, or call 8296 1247 or 8296 1239 during office hours for registration or enquiries.

IAM has previously invited more than 200 representatives from current licensed businesses, industry associations, industrial and commercial groups of various districts, and four third-party online food trading platforms in Macao to participate in three briefings on the “Registration System for Retail Establishments of Fresh and Live Food”, where the specifications and important notes for the registration system, as well as transitional arrangements and other measures, were introduced to the stakeholders and their opinions were listened to. In general, the industry representatives attending the briefings agreed that the new regulation and registration system would help simplify administrative formalities, while further ensuring food safety and supporting the sound development of the industry in the long run.

IAM has set up a dedicated webpage about the “Registration System for Retail Establishments of Fresh and Live Food” on the Food Safety Information website www.foodsafety.gov.mo to provide details of relevant regulation, application formalities and procedures, etc. for public view.