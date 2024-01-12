Awnings Market Set to Surpass USD 13,996.48 Million by 2030, Propelled by Urbanization Trends and Sustainable Solutions
The Awnings Market size was USD 8457.19 mn in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 13996.48 mn by 2030 ,Top Players : Durasol Awnings, Awning Company of America
Awnings address the increasing demand for open space in expanding urban areas by providing functional and enjoyable spaces on terraces or decks. ”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with SNS Insider, a comprehensive report delves into the burgeoning Awnings Market, exploring pivotal growth factors.
— Sr. Researcher Sushant Kadam
The market, valued at USD 8,457.19 million in 2022, is projected to reach USD 13,996.48 million by 2030, with a notable compound annual growth rate of 6.5% over the forecast period.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐀𝐫𝐞
• Durasol Awnings
• Awning Company of America Inc
• Aristocrat
• Carrroll Awning Company
• A&A International
• Nulmage
• Levens Australia
• Eide Industries Inc
• Orion Blinds
• Thompson Awning Company and other players.
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3607
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
The Awnings Market finds its impetus in the ongoing urbanization trend, reshaping the dynamics of outdoor living spaces. As cities evolve and urban areas expand, patios and terraces are undergoing a metamorphosis, transitioning from mere recreational zones to essential living areas. In this transformative landscape, awnings emerge as pivotal elements, strategically maximizing the usability of these outdoor spaces. Beyond mere aesthetic appeal, awnings play a crucial role in providing shade and protection, thereby facilitating their incorporation into the daily lives of individuals seeking comfort and functionality.
A key driver amplifying the market's trajectory is the escalating demand for aesthetically pleasing exterior designs. Consumers increasingly prioritize outdoor spaces that seamlessly blend functionality with elegance. Awnings, with their diverse designs and customizable options, become instrumental in fulfilling this demand, contributing significantly to the overall growth of the market.
Moreover, the Awnings Market gains momentum from heightened concerns about energy efficiency. As sustainability becomes a central theme in consumer choices, awnings emerge as eco-friendly solutions that actively contribute to energy savings. By offering shade for windows and outdoor spaces, awnings help regulate indoor temperatures, consequently reducing the reliance on air conditioning systems. This dual functionality of enhancing energy efficiency and providing shade positions awnings as indispensable components in the quest for eco-friendly living practices.
The market's landscape is further shaped by technological advancements that introduce innovative features catering to modern consumer preferences. Motorized awnings, equipped with remote control functionalities, exemplify the convergence of convenience and technology, allowing users to effortlessly adjust their awnings to changing weather conditions. Additionally, the integration of solar-powered roofs, leveraging photovoltaic technology, not only provides shade but also generates energy, aligning seamlessly with the growing consumer inclination towards sustainable living practices.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The dynamic growth of the Awnings Market is intricately tied to the increasing demand for open spaces, a compelling trend unfolding amidst the expansive landscape of urbanization. Awnings, with their transformative abilities, serve as architectural solutions that transcend the limitations of dense urban environments. These structures redefine outdoor living, creating not just spaces but havens within bustling cityscapes. In the face of limited outdoor areas, awnings emerge as pivotal elements, maximizing the utility of available spaces and providing a respite for effective outdoor living experiences.
The imperative to shield against weather changes becomes a driving force, especially in residential and non-residential applications. Awnings play a crucial role in offering protection from the elements, whether it's the scorching sun, sudden rain, or unpredictable weather patterns. This functionality positions awnings as indispensable components, ensuring that outdoor spaces remain usable and pleasant regardless of environmental conditions.
The commercial and hospitality sectors are significant contributors to the burgeoning Awnings Market, witnessing substantial growth as establishments increasingly invest in enhancing their outdoor seating areas. Recognizing the allure and comfort of al fresco dining and leisure spaces, businesses across these sectors are integrating awnings to create inviting and visually appealing environments. This strategic investment not only adds aesthetic value but also extends the usable space for patrons, contributing to an enhanced overall experience.
A noteworthy trend shaping the market involves a surge in the development of awnings using environmentally friendly materials and sustainable production practices. This shift reflects a broader commitment across industries towards eco-conscious choices. As consumers prioritize sustainability, the demand for awnings crafted from eco-friendly materials gains prominence, aligning the market with contemporary environmental expectations. This not only resonates with the ethos of responsible consumption but also positions awnings as part of a larger movement towards more sustainable and environmentally conscious living practices.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
In the segmented landscape of the Awnings Market, the retractable awning type dominates, favored for its adaptability and user convenience. Patio awnings emerge as the leading product type, offering versatile shading solutions for various outdoor spaces. Among applications, the residential sector takes precedence, reflecting the increasing demand for stylish and functional home exterior solutions. This segment dominance aligns with the growing emphasis on personalized outdoor spaces within residential settings. The interplay of these segments illustrates a understanding of consumer preferences and industry requirements, highlighting the market's adaptability to diverse needs and the evolving landscape of modern living.
𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Fixed
• Retractable
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Window
• Patio
• Freestanding
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Residential
• Non-residential
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
The Asia Pacific Awnings market is anticipated to command nearly 40% of the market share in 2022, with China holding the largest regional market share. North America witnesses substantial growth, especially in the US, post-pandemic, with the region holding the largest market share. Europe, while growing significantly, faces challenges like disruptions in the supply chain and decreased construction activities, emphasizing a rising demand for eco-friendly materials.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
• Awnings Market exhibits substantial growth driven by urbanization, outdoor living trends, and sustainable solutions.
• Retractable awnings, patio awnings, and the residential sector dominate their respective market segments.
• Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe emerge as key regions, each facing unique challenges and growth opportunities.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• In October 2020, AP Awning Partners announced the acquisition of American Awning and Sign, anticipating positive impacts on the company's growth.
• March 2019 witnessed the launch of Perfect Awning's new website, featuring a full range of Thule awnings at discounted prices with free delivery.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3607
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
1.Introduction
2.Research Methodology
3.Market Dynamics
4.Impact Analysis
5.Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter's 5 forces model
7.PEST Analysis
8.𝐀𝐰𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲
8.1 Fixed
8.2 Retractable
9.𝐀𝐰𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
9.1 Window
9.2 Patio
9.3 Freestanding
9.4 Others
10.𝐀𝐰𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
10.1 Residential
10.2 Non-residential
11.Regional Analysis
12.Company Profile
13.Competitive Landscape
14.USE Cases and Best Practices
15.Conclusion
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 4152300044
info@snsinsider.com