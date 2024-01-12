Automotive Cyber Security Market is projected to grow US$ 26,492.6 Million by 2033 at an 25.8% CAGR by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

Explore the dynamic Automotive Cyber Security Market with comprehensive insights on growth, trends, key players, and regulatory landscape. Learn about the challenges and opportunities in this evolving industry.

New York, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:



The Automotive Cyber Security Market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years as the automotive industry increasingly relies on advanced technology and connectivity. This market primarily focuses on protecting vehicles from cyber threats and ensuring the safety and security of onboard electronic systems. As vehicles become more connected through IoT (Internet of Things) technologies and autonomous driving features, the need for robust cyber security measures has become paramount.

The Automotive Cyber Security Market has experienced substantial expansion, driven by the escalating number of connected cars and the rising awareness of cyber threats in the automotive sector. The market for automotive cyber security was valued at US$ 2,143.1 million in 2022, and by the end of 2033, it is expected to have grown to US$ 26,492.6 million. The market for automotive cyber security is estimated to valuate to US$ 2,661.7 million in 2023 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% from 2023 to 2033. The market size was estimated to be in the billions of dollars, and it was poised to grow even further as automotive manufacturers increasingly integrated advanced technologies into their vehicles.

The growth in this market is driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles, the need for compliance with regulatory standards, and the rising concern for passenger safety. With each passing year, more vehicles are equipped with internet connectivity, which opens up new avenues for potential cyber-attacks. As a result, the automotive cyber security market has become a crucial component of the broader automotive industry.

Elevate your business strategy with comprehensive market data. Request a sample report now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22591

Key Market Statistics:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 2,661.7 million Projected Market Value (2033F) US$ 26,492.6 million Global Market Growth Rate (CAGR 2023 to 2033) 25.8 % Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 410 Pages Market Segmentation Component

Application

Vehicle

Region Regions Covered North America; Latin America; Europe; South Asia & Pacific; East Asia; The Middle East & Africa. Key Companies Profiled Continental (Argus Cyber Security)

Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

Vector Informatik GmbH

Karamba Security

Synopsys

Upstream Security

Sectigo Limited

ESCRYPT

RunSafe Security, Inc.

Trend Micro

Harman International

Trillium Secure Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Bosch Mobility Solutions

Microchip Technology

Aptiv

Irdeto

Technology Trends:

Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS): Automotive cyber security is evolving with the incorporation of more advanced Intrusion Detection Systems. These systems employ machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms to identify and respond to anomalies in real-time. By continuously monitoring network traffic and the behavior of electronic control units (ECUs), IDS can quickly detect and mitigate potential cyber threats.

Blockchain Technology: Blockchain is gaining prominence in automotive cyber security due to its inherent security features. It can be used to secure connected car communications, protect data integrity, and establish a transparent and immutable ledger of all interactions within the automotive ecosystem. This technology ensures that critical information remains tamper-proof and authentic.

Zero Trust Architecture: As cyber threats become more sophisticated, the automotive industry is adopting a zero-trust security approach. This means that no entity, whether inside or outside the network, is trusted by default. All access requests and activities are continually verified and authenticated. This approach helps prevent unauthorized access and lateral movement by cyber attackers.

Over-the-Air (OTA) Updates: OTA updates have become a standard practice in the automotive industry, allowing manufacturers to deploy security patches and software updates remotely. This technology ensures that vehicles can receive timely security updates to address vulnerabilities and protect against emerging threats, enhancing overall cyber security.

Collaboration and Information Sharing: Automotive manufacturers, industry organizations, and governments are increasingly collaborating to share information about cyber threats and vulnerabilities. This collaborative effort helps establish best practices, standards, and guidelines to bolster the cyber security of vehicles across the industry.

Key Market Players:

Several key players in the automotive cyber security market have played a significant role in shaping and advancing the industry. These companies are at the forefront of developing cutting-edge cyber security solutions tailored to the automotive sector. Here are some notable key players in the automotive cyber security market:

Harman International: Harman International, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, is a global leader in automotive cyber security solutions. They offer a comprehensive range of security services, including intrusion detection, over-the-air updates, and secure communication protocols, to protect connected vehicles from cyber threats.

Symantec Corporation (Now NortonLifeLock): Symantec, now part of NortonLifeLock, is a well-established name in the cyber security industry. They provide automotive cyber security solutions that focus on threat detection, data protection, and secure software updates, helping automakers safeguard their vehicles and data from cyber attacks.

GuardKnox: GuardKnox is a leading provider of automotive cyber security solutions specializing in multi-domain controller protection. Their products secure the various electronic control units (ECUs) within a vehicle, ensuring that each component is shielded from potential cyber threats, making them a crucial player in the market.

Cisco Systems: Cisco Systems, a renowned networking and cyber security company, has ventured into the automotive cyber security space. They offer solutions that secure the in-vehicle network, enabling secure communication and data protection in connected vehicles.

Karamba Security: Karamba Security is known for its focus on automotive endpoint protection. They provide solutions that prevent cyber attacks by locking down the vehicle's software, making it impossible for hackers to infiltrate and manipulate the vehicle's systems.

Continental AG: Continental AG is a major player in the automotive industry and has also invested in automotive cyber security. They offer solutions that encompass both hardware and software aspects, including secure communication and intrusion detection, to protect vehicles from cyber threats.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at- https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/automotive-cyber-security-market.asp

Regulatory Landscape:

The regulatory landscape for automotive cyber security has been evolving rapidly to ensure the safety and security of connected vehicles. Some key regulatory developments and organizations involved include:

ISO/SAE 21434: This international standard, jointly developed by ISO and SAE, provides guidelines for implementing cyber security in the automotive sector. It sets out a framework for assessing and managing cyber security risks throughout a vehicle's lifecycle.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA): In the United States, the NHTSA has been actively involved in setting regulations related to vehicle cyber security. They have issued guidelines and recommendations to enhance the security of connected and autonomous vehicles.

European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA): ENISA plays a significant role in establishing cyber security standards and regulations for the European automotive industry. They work in collaboration with automotive manufacturers and stakeholders to ensure compliance with cyber security best practices.

Other Regional Authorities: Various countries and regions have introduced their own regulatory frameworks and guidelines for automotive cyber security. For example, China has issued regulations specific to automotive cyber security to address the unique challenges in its automotive market.

Challenges and Opportunities:

The Automotive Cyber Security Market presents a dynamic landscape with both challenges and opportunities that impact its growth and evolution.

Challenges:

Increasing Complexity of Vehicles: As vehicles become more connected and autonomous, their complexity grows, offering a larger attack surface for cyber threats. Safeguarding these intricate systems against cyber attacks is a constant challenge for the industry. Rapid Technological Advancements: Cyber attackers are quick to adapt to evolving technologies, necessitating continuous innovation in cyber security measures. Staying ahead of cyber threats remains a significant challenge. Interconnected Supply Chain: The interconnectedness of automotive supply chains increases the risk of cyber attacks through third-party components. Manufacturers must ensure that their suppliers adhere to stringent cyber security standards. Regulatory Compliance: Meeting and maintaining compliance with evolving cyber security regulations and standards globally adds complexity and cost to automotive manufacturing.

Opportunities:

Growing Market Demand: The increasing adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles fuels the demand for automotive cyber security solutions. The market is poised for substantial growth as vehicles become more reliant on digital technology. Innovative Technologies: Emerging technologies such as blockchain, machine learning, and artificial intelligence offer opportunities to develop more robust and proactive cyber security solutions for vehicles. Data Monetization: The data generated by connected vehicles can be leveraged for various applications, including predictive maintenance and personalized services, creating revenue streams for automotive manufacturers. Collaborative Ecosystem: Collaboration between automotive companies, cyber security firms, and government agencies promotes knowledge sharing and the development of industry-wide best practices.

Supply Chain Analysis:

The automotive cyber security supply chain is intricate and involves various stakeholders, each contributing to the overall security of vehicles:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs): OEMs are at the forefront of integrating cyber security measures into their vehicles. They often collaborate with specialized cyber security companies to incorporate robust solutions.

Cyber Security Providers: These companies specialize in developing and providing cyber security software, hardware, and services tailored for the automotive industry. They work closely with OEMs to ensure vehicle security.

Component Suppliers: Suppliers of various vehicle components, including ECUs and sensors, play a critical role in cyber security. They must adhere to cyber security standards to prevent vulnerabilities in their products.

Regulatory Authorities: Government agencies and standards organizations define cyber security regulations and guidelines, influencing the entire supply chain to ensure compliance.

Third-party Testing and Certification Organizations: These entities evaluate and certify cyber security solutions, providing assurance to OEMs and consumers that products meet industry standards.

Global Market Comparison:

The Automotive Cyber Security Market varies in size and maturity across regions:

North America: The United States has been at the forefront of automotive cyber security due to its strong automotive industry presence and regulatory initiatives. It boasts a mature market with well-established players.

Europe: European countries, particularly Germany, are home to leading automotive manufacturers, driving the demand for cyber security solutions. The EU's regulatory framework also emphasizes cyber security compliance.

Asia-Pacific: With a rapidly growing automotive market, Asia-Pacific has seen increasing interest in automotive cyber security. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are emerging as key players in this space.

Rest of the World: Other regions are gradually recognizing the importance of automotive cyber security, and market growth is expected as more countries adopt cyber security regulations and standards.

Market Segmentation:

The Automotive Cyber Security Market can be segmented into several key categories based on various factors such as type, application, security level, and vehicle type. These segments help to understand the diverse nature of the market and cater to the specific needs of different stakeholders within the automotive industry.

Type of Solution:

Hardware Solutions: These include hardware components such as secure hardware modules (HSMs), intrusion detection systems (IDS), and secure communication gateways designed to protect in-vehicle networks from cyber threats.

Software Solutions: Software-based solutions encompass firewalls, encryption software, and secure operating systems that fortify the vehicle's software and data against cyber attacks.

Application:

Infotainment Systems: Cyber security solutions for infotainment systems protect entertainment and connectivity features from unauthorized access and malicious attacks, ensuring the safety and privacy of user data.

Powertrain Systems: This category focuses on securing critical powertrain components and engine control units (ECUs) to prevent unauthorized access or manipulation that could compromise vehicle performance and safety.

Telematics Systems: Telematics solutions, including navigation and communication systems, require protection to safeguard sensitive data and maintain connectivity without vulnerabilities.

Safety Systems: Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving features demand robust cyber security to ensure the safety of passengers and pedestrians.

Security Level:

Endpoint Security: Endpoint security solutions protect individual components within the vehicle's network, ensuring that each electronic control unit (ECU) is secure from cyber threats.

Network Security: Network security focuses on safeguarding the entire in-vehicle network, including communication between ECUs, from external intrusions and unauthorized access.

Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles: Consumer automobiles, including sedans, SUVs, and hatchbacks, require cyber security measures to protect both the vehicle's systems and the personal data of passengers.

Commercial Vehicles: Trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles need cyber security to ensure the integrity of cargo and maintain safe and reliable operation.

Electric and Autonomous Vehicles: As electric and autonomous vehicles gain traction, specialized cyber security solutions are essential to protect their advanced technologies.

Region:

North America: Including the United States and Canada, is a significant market for automotive cyber security, driven by a high level of connectivity and regulatory initiatives.

Europe: European countries, particularly Germany, lead in adopting automotive cyber security solutions due to a strong automotive industry presence and stringent regulations.

Asia-Pacific: This region, with countries like China and Japan, is witnessing rapid growth in the automotive cyber security market, driven by a burgeoning automotive sector and increasing consumer awareness.

Rest of the World: Other regions are also recognizing the importance of automotive cyber security, with market growth expected as more countries implement regulations and standards.

Collaborations and Partnerships:

Collaborations and partnerships have become a crucial aspect of the Automotive Cyber Security Market, as they enable the industry to address complex challenges and enhance cyber security measures effectively. These strategic alliances often involve automotive manufacturers, cyber security companies, government bodies, and other stakeholders working together to strengthen the cyber security ecosystem. Here are some key collaborations and partnerships in this market:

Automaker-Cyber Security Firm Partnerships: Automotive manufacturers are forming strategic partnerships with specialized cyber security firms to integrate advanced cyber security solutions into their vehicles. Such collaborations ensure that vehicles are equipped with cutting-edge protection against cyber threats from the design stage.

Industry Consortiums: Various industry consortiums and alliances have emerged to promote best practices and standards for automotive cyber security. These organizations facilitate knowledge sharing, research, and the development of common cyber security frameworks. An example is the Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC), where automakers collaborate to share cyber threat intelligence.

Government and Regulatory Agencies: Governments around the world are increasingly getting involved in the automotive cyber security landscape. Collaborations between government bodies and the automotive industry help establish regulations, guidelines, and certification processes to enhance the security of connected vehicles.

Cross-Industry Collaborations: Collaboration between the automotive sector and other industries, such as technology and telecommunications, is vital for ensuring holistic cyber security solutions. For instance, partnerships with telecommunications companies can improve secure connectivity in vehicles.

Academic and Research Institutions: Collaboration with universities and research institutions fosters innovation in automotive cyber security. These partnerships lead to the development of new technologies and methodologies for detecting and mitigating cyber threats.

Recommendations:

To further strengthen the Automotive Cyber Security Market and address the evolving challenges, here are some key recommendations for industry stakeholders:

Continuous Research and Development: Invest in ongoing research and development efforts to stay ahead of emerging cyber threats. Innovate in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain to develop proactive cyber security solutions.

Global Standards Adherence: Embrace and adhere to international cyber security standards and regulations, such as ISO/SAE 21434 and UN R155. Compliance with these standards ensures a consistent and robust approach to cyber security across the industry.

Information Sharing: Continue to promote information sharing and collaboration among automotive manufacturers, cyber security firms, and government agencies. Establish mechanisms for sharing cyber threat intelligence to enhance the industry's collective defense.

Supplier Cyber Security Assurance: Strengthen cyber security requirements for component suppliers in the automotive supply chain. Ensure that suppliers adhere to stringent cyber security standards and conduct regular assessments to verify compliance.

Consumer Awareness: Educate consumers about the importance of cyber security in connected vehicles and provide transparent information about the cyber security measures in place. Building consumer trust is essential for market growth.

Cyber Security Training: Enhance the cyber security skills of automotive industry professionals through training programs and certifications. A well-trained workforce is crucial for implementing effective cyber security measures.

Government Collaboration: Collaborate closely with government bodies to shape cyber security regulations and standards. Engage in proactive discussions to ensure that regulations align with industry needs while maintaining the safety of connected vehicles.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

LinkedIn | Twitter