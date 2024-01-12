Flash News: OKX to List FXS and LQTY Perpetual Swaps, Enables Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Tokens

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 12, 2024.

OKX to List FXS and LQTY Perpetual Swaps, Enables Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Tokens

OKX will today list two tokens on its perpetual futures market: FXS and LQTY. These additions will enable users to trade FXS/USDT and LQTY/USDT with up to 20x leverage from 8:00 AM (UTC) and 10:00 AM (UTC).

OKX today also enabled margin trading and Simple Earn for FXS and LQTY at 7:30 am (UTC) and 9:30 am (UTC), respectively. These additions cover both the web and app interfaces of OKX, as well as API.

This announcement follows the listing of NMR/USDT and JOE/USDT on OKX's perpetual futures market on January 11.



