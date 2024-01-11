Energy Community: Ukrhydroenergo prepares claims against the Russian Federation 

The Ukrainian hydropower company Ukrhydroenergo, supported by the Energy Community Secretariat’s Pro Bono Platform for Ukraine, is preparing claims against Russia for damages to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure from 2022.

With the help of the platform, the company has already selected lawyers to develop a high-level litigation and arbitration strategy.

The strategy aims to establish the accountability of the Russian Federation for its targeted attacks against the company’s infrastructure and assets, as well as the recovery of damages inflicted, including the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP. According to Ukrhydroenergo, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Russian army attacked its facilities in more than 50 instances with drones, rockets and missiles, resulting in the loss of about 2,500 MW capacity.

Two law firms have jointly pledged 375 pro bono working hours in total.

The Pro Bono Platform for Ukraine was established by the Secretariat, which is co-chaired by the European Commission, in July 2023. It allows law firms and qualified independent lawyers to join efforts to recover the damages inflicted upon Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure by dedicating any number of pro bono hours for various projects.

Find out more

Press release