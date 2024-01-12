Manchin Announces West Virginians Selected For 2024 United States Senate Youth Program

Submit Release
January 11, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced high school students Peyton Emilie Barker of Ronceverte and Bryson Cole Riggleman of Petersburg have been selected as West Virginia’s United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) representatives for 2024. Peyton and Bryson were chosen from the state’s top student leaders to join the 104 national student delegation. 

“I’m so proud of Peyton Barker and Bryson Riggleman for their selection as West Virginia representatives for the 2024 U.S. Senate Youth Program,” said Senator Manchin. “This program will allow them to learn firsthand about our federal government and the importance of public service. Peyton and Bryson have demonstrated remarkable leadership, dedication to their studies and involvement in their communities, and I’m confident they will represent the Mountain State well during their time in Washington. I look forward to meeting these two young leaders and I send my heartfelt congratulations to them and their families on this outstanding accomplishment.”

The USSYP was created in 1962 and has been sponsored by the Senate and fully funded by The Hearst Foundations each year. The mission of the program is to help instill within each class of USSYP student delegates more profound knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service. In addition to the program week, The Hearst Foundations provide each student with a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs.

