MEDIA ADVISORY: Press conference on reducing noise and air pollution near Sea-Tac Airport on Monday, Jan. 15

OLYMPIA — Sen. Karen Keiser, Rep. Tina Orwall, and constituents will hold an in-person press conference on Monday, Jan. 15, to discuss SB 5955 (HB 2103). The legislation addresses the health and environmental inequities in communities around Sea-Tac Airport. It would require port districts to use a portion of levy revenues to mitigate the effects of noise and air pollution on people who live near large airports. Airports are an important part of Washington’s economy but also have adverse environmental and health effects on those who live nearby. In King County, the majority of Black, Hispanic, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander residents live within 10 miles of Sea-Tac Airport. A 2019 study by the King County Department of Health found this population faces a greater risk of premature birth, asthma, stroke, diabetes, heart disease, chronic pulmonary disease, lower life expectancy and higher rates of death. The bill would reduce noise and air pollution for residents by providing soundproofing for residences, air purifiers for schools, and increased green space, among other interventions. WHAT: Press conference on SB 5955 (HB 2103), requiring port districts to dedicate a portion of new tax revenue to mitigate the effects of noise and air pollution on people who live near airports. WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15 WHERE: Senate Rules Room, Office of the Lieutenant Governor, 220A Legislative Building, Olympia WHO: Sen. Karen Keiser (D-Des Moines), Rep. Tina Orwall (D-Des Moines), and constituents from the 33rd Legislative District, which contains Sea-Tac Airport. Speakers will discuss the legislation and take questions from the media. Please RSVP to Kenneth.Fockele@leg.wa.gov and indicate if you plan to ask a question. The press conference will also be available to stream live and watch as an archive on TVW at this link. Hearings for the bills have been scheduled: SB 5955 : Senate Local Government, Land Use & Tribal Affairs Committee, 8 a.m. , Tuesday, Jan. 16, in Senate Hearing Room 3 and on TVW

: Senate Local Government, Land Use & Tribal Affairs Committee, , Tuesday, Jan. 16, in Senate Hearing Room 3 and on TVW HB 2103: House Local Government Committee, 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16, in House Hearing Room E and on TVW ###