Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Benefit Tickets on Sale at Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange Locations

Once again this year, customers of the NEX and MCX will be able to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket. This fall, the benefit tickets will be on sale Oct. 1 – Nov. 4 at select NEX locations and online at myNavyExchange.com/nmcrs and Oct. 4 - 21 at MCX locations.

The purchase of the $5 benefit ticket entitles customers to $5 off as well as a 5% discount applied to a one time in-store or online purchase from Oct. 29 – Nov. 4 for NEX customers and Oct. 19 - 21 for MCX customers. The discounts are good on regular, sale and clearance merchandise. Some exclusions apply. Customers purchasing the benefit ticket online at myNavyExchange.com will receive an email with a coupon code for 5% off along with an additional $5 off coupon.

In total, NEX and MCX customers have given over $7 million to NMCRS to help Navy and Marine families with financial and educational assistance.