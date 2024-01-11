Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,424 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,825 in the last 365 days.

Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Benefit Tickets on Sale at Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange Locations

Once again this year, customers of the NEX and MCX will be able to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket. This fall, the benefit tickets will be on sale Oct. 1 – Nov. 4 at select NEX locations and online at myNavyExchange.com/nmcrs and Oct. 4 - 21 at MCX locations.

The purchase of the $5 benefit ticket entitles customers to $5 off as well as a 5% discount applied to a one time in-store or online purchase from Oct. 29 – Nov. 4 for NEX customers and Oct. 19 - 21 for MCX customers. The discounts are good on regular, sale and clearance merchandise. Some exclusions apply. Customers purchasing the benefit ticket online at myNavyExchange.com will receive an email with a coupon code for 5% off along with an additional $5 off coupon.

In total, NEX and MCX customers have given over $7 million to NMCRS to help Navy and Marine families with financial and educational assistance.

NEX and MCX patrons can support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket. This fall, the benefit tickets will be on sale Oct. 1 – Nov. 4 at select NEX locations and online and Oct. 4 - 21 at MCX locations.

You just read:

Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Benefit Tickets on Sale at Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange Locations

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more