Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,827 in the last 365 days.

Santa Fe Depot to open tonight; safe shelter available for anyone in need

The City of Lawrence is working with our partners to ensure access to safe, indoor shelter for everyone in Lawrence who needs it during the upcoming winter weather. Through the Bert Nash Homeless Outreach Team, we’re ensuring every person staying at a known campsite is given an opportunity to relocate indoors. If you need help or know someone who needs help, contact our staff for emergency assistance:

  • Misty Bosch-Hastings available at (785) 760-1481
  • Cicely Thornton available at (785) 813-9483

Tonight, January 11, the City is opening the Santa Fe Depot, located at 413 E 7th St., as an overflow shelter should LCS reach capacity. The Santa Fe Depot can serve 40 people overnight and all guests will be provided bedding to sleep.

We anticipate that volunteer opportunities at the Santa Fe Depot shelter will be available and we’ll share more information soon. The shelter will primarily be staffed by City of Lawrence employees who typically work at Camp New Beginnings.

Additional emergency shelter options include:

  • First United Methodist Church will open a volunteer-run emergency shelter tomorrow. They will shelter individuals based on referral from LCS – up to 20 people.
  • The Bert Nash Homeless Outreach Team is providing hotel rooms for individuals with Severe and Persistent Mental Illness who are unable to shelter at LCS.

Please note: The Lawrence Community Shelter is able to accommodate pets for anyone seeking overnight shelter.

The City will continue to share information about emergency shelter response throughout the coming days.

Media Contact: Cori Wallace, Director of Communications & Community Relations
City of Lawrence
785-764-8779
cwallace@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence   
The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.

You just read:

Santa Fe Depot to open tonight; safe shelter available for anyone in need

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more