Santa Fe Depot to open tonight; safe shelter available for anyone in need

The City of Lawrence is working with our partners to ensure access to safe, indoor shelter for everyone in Lawrence who needs it during the upcoming winter weather. Through the Bert Nash Homeless Outreach Team, we’re ensuring every person staying at a known campsite is given an opportunity to relocate indoors. If you need help or know someone who needs help, contact our staff for emergency assistance:

Misty Bosch-Hastings available at (785) 760-1481

Cicely Thornton available at (785) 813-9483

Tonight, January 11, the City is opening the Santa Fe Depot, located at 413 E 7th St., as an overflow shelter should LCS reach capacity. The Santa Fe Depot can serve 40 people overnight and all guests will be provided bedding to sleep.

We anticipate that volunteer opportunities at the Santa Fe Depot shelter will be available and we’ll share more information soon. The shelter will primarily be staffed by City of Lawrence employees who typically work at Camp New Beginnings.

Additional emergency shelter options include:

First United Methodist Church will open a volunteer-run emergency shelter tomorrow. They will shelter individuals based on referral from LCS – up to 20 people.

The Bert Nash Homeless Outreach Team is providing hotel rooms for individuals with Severe and Persistent Mental Illness who are unable to shelter at LCS.

Please note: The Lawrence Community Shelter is able to accommodate pets for anyone seeking overnight shelter.

The City will continue to share information about emergency shelter response throughout the coming days.

Media Contact: Cori Wallace, Director of Communications & Community Relations

City of Lawrence

785-764-8779

cwallace@lawrenceks.org

