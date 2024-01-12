COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
-
-
- Food & Beverages
-
Potential for Salmonella contamination
- The Quaker Oats Company
-
-
Company Announcement
A previous press release was issued on 12/15/2023. This new press release is to communicate additional products due to possible health risk.
CHICAGO, Illinois – January 11, 2024 – The Quaker Oats Company today announced an expansion of the December 15, 2023, recall to include additional cereals, bars and snacks listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
The products listed below are sold throughout the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. Additionally, consumers with any product noted below can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.QuakerRecallUSA.com for additional information or product reimbursement.
Consumers can scan the SmartLabel QR code on the product package to determine if it has been recalled. Click here for information on how to use SmartLabel.
Quaker has informed the FDA of our actions.
This recall applies to the specific products listed below, in addition to the products announced on December 15, 2023. A combined list of recalled products is available on www.QuakerRecallUSA.com.
RECALLED PRODUCTS:
|Product Description
|Size
|UPC
|“Best Before” Date Between:
|GRANOLA BARS
|Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple
|0.84 oz 6 Count
|030000571750
|Jan-11-24 and Sep-01-24
|Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Splendid Strawberry
|0.84 oz 6 Count
|030000571767
|Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24
|Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple and Splendid Strawberry Variety Pack
|0.84 oz 48 Count
|030000572979
|Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24
|Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Strawberry Flavor
|1.23 oz 12 Count
|030000315675
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24
|1.23 oz 5 Count
|030000312803
|1.23 oz 1 count
|030000000410
|Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Blueberry Flavor
|1.23 oz 1 Count
|030000000465
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24
|1.23 oz 5 Count
|030000312827
|Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Variety Packs
|1.23 oz 10 Count
|030000575741
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24
|1.23 OZ 21 Count
|030000569085
|41.8 oz 34 Count
|030000576236
|1.23 oz 14 Count
|030000321362
|CEREAL BARS
|Cap'n Crunch Treats Crunch Berries Cereal Bar
|0.84 oz 8 Count
|030000572726 OR 030000574065
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-31-24
|2.11 oz 1 Count
|030000004111
|1.79 oz 12 Count
|030000572788
|0.84 oz 16 Count
|030000572764
|Cap'n Crunch Treats Bars Variety Pack
|0.84 oz 32 Count
|030000572849
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24
|Cap'n Crunch Treats Peanut Butter Crunch Cereal Bar
|0.84 oz 8 Count
|030000574072 OR 030000572740
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24
|2.11 oz 1 Count
|030000004128
|2.11 oz 12 Count
|030000572801
|Cap’n Crunch Treats Original Crunch Cereal Bars
|0.84 oz 8 Count
|030000576601
|Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24
|0.84 oz 16 Count
|030000576618
|CEREALS
|Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Chocolate & Strawberry Variety Pack
|12.6 oz 2 Pack
|030000577578
|Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24
|Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Chocolate
|12.6 oz
|030000576922
|Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24
|12.6 oz 2 Pack
|030000578209
|Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Strawberry
|13.6 oz
|030000576939
|Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24
|Quaker Oatmeal Squares Cinnamon
|14.5 oz
|030000061534
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24
|21 oz
|030000320730
|43.5 oz 3 Pack
|030000577707 OR 030000566497
|Quaker Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar
|14.5 oz
|030000064412
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24
|21 oz
|030000064030
|29 oz 2 Count
|030000440612
|43.5 oz 3 Pack
|030000566480
|Quaker Oatmeal Squares Honey Nut
|14.5 oz
|030000313282
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24
|Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Cereal
|10.3 oz
|030000573235
|Jan-11-24 H and Oct-1-24 H (Best Before Date must include “H” after date
|Cap’n Crunch Cinnamon Crunch Cereal
|11.2 oz
|030000578124
|Jan-11-24 and Jul-3-24
|19.3 oz
|030000578131
|Cap’n Crunch Sea Berry Crunch Cereal
|15.5 oz
|030000578186
|Jan-11-24 and Jul-3-24
|Gamesa Marias Cereal
|11.4 oz
|030000576946
|Jan-11-24 and Jul-3-24
|11.4 oz 2 Count
|030000577172 OR 030000577400
|CAP’N CRUNCH INSTANT OATMEAL
|Cap’n Crunch Instant Oatmeal
|8.5 oz
|030000577103
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24
|Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Instant Oatmeal
|8.5 oz
|030000577110
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24
|GATORADE PROTEIN PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE BARS
|Gatorade Protein Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate
|2.8 oz
|052000010121
|JAN 11 24 through APR 10 24
|2.8 oz 6 Count
|052000041132
|2.8 oz 12 Count
|052000010138
|SNACK MIX
|Munchies Snack Mix (Munch Mix)
|0.875 oz 104 Count
|028400672405
|JAN 11 24 through May 7 24
###