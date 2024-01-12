I4I Academy Updates ASME Training Courses to Align with Latest Code Edition

I4I Academy ASME Training Course

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I4I Academy, a leading provider of API Inspector training courses and ASME-related education, proudly announces the successful update of its ASME Training Course (VIII, IX, V) and ASME Section IX training course to align with the latest edition of the code. The new edition of ASME Code Section VIII, V and IX published in July 2023, is set to take effect on January 1, 2024.

In preparation for this significant update, I4I Academy undertook a comprehensive review of its training courses. All necessary sections were meticulously revised, and course materials, practice questions, and the I4I Academy final exam were updated to reflect the changes introduced in the latest edition of the ASME code.

Participants of the ASME Training Course and ASME Section IX training course can now expect to receive cutting-edge education that adheres to the most recent industry standards. The courses will equip them with an in-depth understanding of ASME requirements, ensuring they stay ahead in their fields.

I4I Academy's commitment to excellence extends beyond ASME training, as the institution also provides API Inspector training courses, including API 510 pressure vessel inspector, API 570 Piping Inspector, and API 653 Storage Tank Inspector training courses.

This announcement reaffirms I4I Academy's dedication to providing high-quality, up-to-date education for professionals in the inspection and testing domains. As industries evolve, I4I Academy remains at the forefront, ensuring its participants receive training that not only meets but exceeds industry standards.

For more information about I4I Academy and its courses, please visit https://www.inspection-for-industry.com/.

About I4I Academy

I4I Academy is a leading educational institution specializing in API Inspector training courses and ASME-related education. With a commitment to excellence, I4I Academy ensures that professionals in inspection and testing fields receive the most comprehensive and up-to-date training.