NEBRASKA, January 11 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Appoints Jacqueline Russell to the Nebraska Tax Equalization and Review Commission

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Jacqueline Russell to the state’s Tax Equalization and Review Commission (TERC). Russell, who currently serves as the Adams County Assessor, will start Jan. 29.

“Jackie has over a decade of real-world experience in ensuring statutory obligations are met for property valuations,” said Gov. Pillen. “Her knowledge makes her a great fit for the commission as they review property valuations in Nebraska.”

Prior to her role as county assessor, Russell served as an appraiser, also in Adams County. Before that, she was a real estate agent. Russell received her bachelor’s degree in finance at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.