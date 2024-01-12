RAMACO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ramaco Resources, Inc. on Behalf of Ramaco Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ramaco Resources, Inc. (“Ramaco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METC) on behalf of Ramaco stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ramaco has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On December 11, 2023, Wolfpack Research published a report on the Company entitled "METC: Pumping and Dumping Nearly Worthless Dirt" (the "Wolfpack Report"). Noting that the Company's stock price "recently soared following a Wall Street Journal article that hyped its Brook Mine as a potential source of up to $37 billion in rare earth elements", the Wolfpack Report that "[t]here is no way to profitably mine them" and estimated that the Company "would lose ~$88 billion if they were ever able to extract, process and sell $37 billion of REEs from the Brook Mine." The Wolfpack Report asserted that Ramaco "has likely performed" extractability tests and "is sitting on disappointing results."

Further, the Wolfpack Report noted that "Yorktown Partners, a PE fund that specializes in energy and mining and knows Brook Mine and the management team better than anyone, has sold ~12% of its holdings since November" and that "[o]verall, insiders have dumped $96.3 million in stock since the start of November."

On this news, Ramaco's stock price fell $0.60 per share, or 3.58%, to close at $16.18 per share on December 11, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ramaco shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

