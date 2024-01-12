Statement by the Prime Minister on the passing of the Honourable Ed Broadbent

CANADA, November 1 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the passing of the Honourable Ed Broadbent:

“I was deeply saddened to learn today of the passing of the Honourable Ed Broadbent, a respected politician, academic, and champion for social justice.

“Dr. Broadbent believed in the values of community and partnership, which drove his vision for a better and more compassionate Canada. First elected to Parliament in 1968, he represented the riding of Oshawa—Whitby for over 20 years. He also served as Leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada, guiding the party through multiple elections, helping shape our country’s political landscape, and becoming a much-loved national figure. In 2004, he was re-elected to the House of Commons as the Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre and continued to serve Canadians with dedication until his retirement from politics.

“Beyond his political career, Dr. Broadbent dedicated his life to helping others, including by advancing gender equality, promoting Indigenous rights, and defending democracy. As President of the International Centre for Human Rights and Democratic Development from 1990 to 1996, he contributed to the advancement of human rights, justice, and democratic values at home and abroad.

“Dr. Broadbent was a firm believer in the power of education. A published author, he taught at several Canadian and international universities throughout his life, including York University, Simon Fraser University, and Oxford University, in England. In 2011, he established the Broadbent Institute, a policy think tank that continues to provide education to empower the leaders of tomorrow.

“Among numerous accolades, Dr. Broadbent received several honorary doctorates, became a member of the King’s Privy Council in 1982, was made an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1993, and was promoted to Companion of the Order of Canada in 2001.

“Canada is better off because of Ed Broadbent’s selfless service. He leaves behind an incredible legacy – one that will, no doubt, continue to inspire Canadians.

“To the Broadbent family, to his friends, and to all of the Canadians who are mourning the passing of this visionary leader – I’m keeping you in my thoughts, and I’m sending you my deepest condolences.”