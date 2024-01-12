Waterfowl hunting at Fellows Lake temporarily shut down because of weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As a safety precaution related to the inclement weather predicted for this weekend, City Utilities (CU) of Springfield will temporarily shut down waterfowl hunting at Fellows Lake. This hunting opportunity managed by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at this reservoir on the north side of Springfield consists of eight blinds on the south side of the lake.

The gate at the entrance of the road that provides access to these eight blinds will remain closed through Tuesday, Jan. 16. CU staff hopes to reopen the gate on Wednesday, at which time waterfowl hunting activity at the lake will resume. Waterfowl hunting at Fellows Lake continues through Jan. 31.