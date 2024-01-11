Progress Continues on New Harbour Landing School Project

CANADA, January 11 - Released on January 11, 2024

The servicing agreement for the new Kindergarten to Grade 8 joint-use school facility in Harbour Landing has been signed by the Government of Saskatchewan and the City of Regina, a crucial step in advancing the project.

With this signing, tendering for the installation of services is anticipated to begin in February 2024. The procurement of a construction contractor will follow in early summer.

"Schools are a hub of every Saskatchewan community and the new Harbour Landing joint-use school facility will serve families who live in the area for decades into the future," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We are excited to work on this project with our partners, the City of Regina, Regina Public Schools and Regina Catholic Schools."

"It is great to see a neighborhood in one of Saskatchewan's major cities expand," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Joe Hargrave said. "Site servicing for the new joint-use school facility in Harbour Landing is an important step in fulfilling the Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to providing the school infrastructure needed to support growth."

The joint-use school facility is set to accommodate up to 500 Regina Public and up to 350 Regina Catholic students, and has plans to include a child care centre. The design phase of the project is well underway, with a focus on creating a modern learning environment that meets the educational needs of students.

"This is another exciting step forward in the progress of a new school," Regina Catholic School Division Board Chair Shauna Weninger said. "It is a blessing to be closer to welcoming new families to the Harbour Landing area knowing additional learning space is on the way. We are grateful to have the servicing agreement in place to provide safety and convenience to all students, staff and community members when we open our new school doors in just a few short years."

"We continue to see growth and increased need for additional educational and community spaces in the Harbour Landing neighbourhood," Regina Board of Education Chair Sarah Cummings Truszkowski said. "Families, and especially parents in the neighbourhood will be pleased to see that significant progress toward the planning of a new school building is well underway. A new joint-use school will not only benefit the community but will help alleviate some of the enrolment pressures Regina Public Schools has seen on neighbouring schools that have welcomed Harbour Landing area students."

The new joint-use school facility will be built on 11 acres of land, the equivalent of roughly 11 football fields, located on the corner of Gordon Road and Campbell Street, in the constituency of Regina Pasqua.

"This is a very exciting announcement for the families that I represent in my constituency," MLA Regina Pasqua Muhammad Fiaz said. "I have been a strong advocate for this project, and I am pleased to see that significant progress is being made. I look forward to helping break ground for the new facility when the time comes."

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.4 billion toward school infrastructure projects, including 60 new schools and 30 major renovation projects with an additional five projects approved through the Minor Capital Renewal Program.

