Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,820 in the last 365 days.

'Lockstep': California's Supreme Court Displayed Record-Setting Unanimity in 2023, Report Says

(Subscription required) California’s famously unified Supreme Court issued only three nonunanimous opinions in 2023, setting what appears to be an all-time record for agreement on the high court, according to a legal research nonprofit. 

You just read:

'Lockstep': California's Supreme Court Displayed Record-Setting Unanimity in 2023, Report Says

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more