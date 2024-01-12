'Lockstep': California's Supreme Court Displayed Record-Setting Unanimity in 2023, Report Says

(Subscription required) California’s famously unified Supreme Court issued only three nonunanimous opinions in 2023, setting what appears to be an all-time record for agreement on the high court, according to a legal research nonprofit.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.