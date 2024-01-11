MPD Searching for Shooting Suspect

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are seeking to identify a suspect involved in a Southeast DC shooting.

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, at approximately 4:06 p.m., the victim was driving in the 1600 block of Butler Street, Southeast, when the suspect intentionally shot at his vehicle. The victim was not injured, but his vehicle was damaged. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below: