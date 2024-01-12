Renowned Dallas Federal Criminal Defense Attorney John Helms Sheds Light on Drug Quantity Determination in Federal Cases

Summary did not fit put it in the notes

Dallas, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a compelling new blog post, John Helms, a Dallas-based criminal defense attorney with extensive experience in federal law, addresses the often-misunderstood process of drug quantity determination in federal drug cases. His insights reveal the intricacies and significant repercussions this determination has on sentencing outcomes.

The blog, titled "Federal Drug Cases: Determining a Defendant’s Drug Quantity," offers an in-depth look at the legal nuances involved in these high-stakes cases. Helms discusses how defendants can be held accountable for quantities exceeding what they're caught with and explains the critical role of evidence like wiretaps or witness statements in establishing drug amounts.

Helms' expertise, drawn from his tenure as a federal prosecutor and defense attorney, illuminates the challenges and strategies involved in these cases. He delves into the process of converting seized cash into drug quantities and highlights how a defendant's drug quantity can encompass drugs distributed by others.

The blog also touches upon the specific rules and legal frameworks that govern the determination of drug quantities in federal courts. It provides an overview of the potential defenses available to those facing charges where drug quantity is a pivotal factor.

With this publication, Dallas criminal defense lawyer John Helms aims to educate and inform both legal professionals and the public on the nuances of federal drug law. His insights are particularly valuable for defendants and attorneys navigating the complex landscape of federal drug cases.

The blog post is available for reading on the John Helms Attorney website, providing an invaluable resource for those seeking a deeper understanding of federal drug case proceedings and their implications.

