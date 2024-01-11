Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,854 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Cho

READOUT
OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

 

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul. Secretary Blinken congratulated Foreign Minister Cho on assuming his new role and reaffirmed the vital importance of the ironclad U.S.-ROK alliance in promoting peace, security, and prosperity around the world. Secretary Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Cho for the ROK signing the January 9 joint statement condemning Russia’s use of ballistic missiles from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) against Ukraine. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Cho also agreed to continue working together to address the complex and evolving security challenges posed by the DPRK, as well to support peace and stability in the Tawain Strait and the South China Sea. Secretary Blinken also congratulated the ROK on its position as a non-permanent member on the UN Security Council.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Cho

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more