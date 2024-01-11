Secretary Blinken’s Call with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Cho

READOUT

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul. Secretary Blinken congratulated Foreign Minister Cho on assuming his new role and reaffirmed the vital importance of the ironclad U.S.-ROK alliance in promoting peace, security, and prosperity around the world. Secretary Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Cho for the ROK signing the January 9 joint statement condemning Russia’s use of ballistic missiles from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) against Ukraine. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Cho also agreed to continue working together to address the complex and evolving security challenges posed by the DPRK, as well to support peace and stability in the Tawain Strait and the South China Sea. Secretary Blinken also congratulated the ROK on its position as a non-permanent member on the UN Security Council.