Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 11, 2024 FDA Publish Date: January 11, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Company Name: Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Rio Bros California Creamery Product Description: Product Description Aged Cojita Mexican Grating Cheese

Company Announcement

Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. of Modesto, CA is recalling a total of 344 cases of Aged Cotija Mexican Grating Cheese (8oz), UPC 72724200043 batch number 4DW-23318 because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Aged Cotija Mexican Grating Cheese (8oz) was distributed nationwide through distributors.

The product comes in a small 8oz. “puck” shape wrapped in clear plastic marked with red and black lettering on the botom noted as “Cotija, made with Grade A Milk” along with an ingredient description. Nutritional facts are noted in black below the ingredient description. The top shows “Cotija Aged Mexican Grating Cheese” with orange background. Batch number is identified on the outer edge of the clear plastic with “SELL BY 05/12/24 BATCH 4DW-23318” in black lettering.

To date, no confirmed illnesses related to this product have been reported.

The recall was a result of a routine sampling program by the Hawaii State Department of Health’s Food and Drug Branch on Wednesday, January 3rd which revealed that the finished product contained the bacteria. Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. has ceased the produc􀆟on and distribution of the product as the FDA and Rizo Lopez Foods continue their investigation as to what caused the issue.

Consumers who have purchased Aged Cotija Mexican Grating Cheese (8oz). are urged to quarantine the product and destroy it. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-626-5587, Monday through Friday, 8:00am-5:00pm Pacific Standard Time.

