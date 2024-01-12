Attorney General Ford Announces Sentencing of Las Vegas Man For Defrauding Victims in a Ponzi Scheme

Las Vegas, NV – Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the sentencing of Rodney Dean Buckle, 66, a self-described life coach and financial advisor, who defrauded several victims, most of whom were elderly, out of $282,980.00 from February 2014 through October 2016.

“To deceive and manipulate others, and worse our seniors, for personal gain is both immoral and illegal,” said AG Ford. “Fraudsters exploiting hardworking Nevadans will continue to face investigation and prosecution by my office.”

The investigation into Buckle began when the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office received several complaints concerning the business practices of the Defendant after investors failed to receive promised returns. According to the Criminal Information, Buckle fraudulently misrepresented to investors a 100% rate of return on their investments.

Buckle previously pleaded guilty to one count of Securities Fraud, a category “B” felony, and one count of Multiple Transactions Involving Fraud or Deceit in the Course of Enterprise or Occupation, also a category “B” felony.

Judge Jasmin Lilly Spells with the Eighth Judicial District Court sentenced Buckle to 48-120 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections on each count, to be served concurrently. Buckle’s sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for a period not to exceed 36 months. As a condition of his probation, Buckle was ordered to serve 364 days in the Clark County Detention Center. Additionally, Buckle was ordered to pay Restitution to his victims in the amount of $282,980.00.

This case was investigated by the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office and prosecuted by the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

