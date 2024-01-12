RE: I 89 North Bound mm 75, Richmond

Interstate 89 at mile marker 75 is now back open to traffic.

Thank you

From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, January 11, 2024 6:29 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: I 89 North Bound mm 75, Richmond

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 North Bound in the area of mile marker 75, in Richmond will be temporarily closed due to clearing a vehicle fire.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you,

Pam

Pam Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173