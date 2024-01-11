Presiding Bishop Michael Curry released from hospital

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has been released from the hospital following surgery Jan. 6 for a reoccurrence of a subdural hematoma. He will continue his recovery at home under the supervision of his doctors. Further updates will be provided as they become available.
Please continue to hold Bishop Curry, his family, and medical team in your prayers.
