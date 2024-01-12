FEMA Approves $2.9 Million for Fleming Neon Sewer System Repairs

Frankfort, Ky. – FEMA has approved $2,916,375 for Fleming Neon, in Letcher County, to permanently repair the city’s sewer system which was damaged by the 2022 Eastern Kentucky Floods.

During the incident, brackish floodwaters containing mud, silt and rocks rendered approximately 370 city-owned and maintained grinders inoperable.

The City of Fleming Neon will use city labor and contractors to restore the system back to pre-disaster condition.

Funding for this Public Assistance (PA) project is authorized under Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. PA funds reimburse eligible applicants for the cost of debris removal; life-saving emergency protective measures; and the repair, replacement, or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities like buildings, roads, and utilities.

The FEMA PA grant program is an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) works with FEMA during all phases of the PA program.

The federal share for this Public Assistance project is 75 percent of the eligible costs. The state will provide 12% and the city is responsible for the remaining 13%.