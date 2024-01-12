Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers Will Be Closed Friday, Jan. 12 Through Tuesday, Jan. 16

CHICAGO – All Disaster Recovery Centers in Cook County will be closed Friday, Jan. 12 and will remain closed through Tuesday, Jan. 16 due to severe weather. Normal hours resume Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Cook County residents can still apply for FEMA assistance while the centers are closed: 

For locations and hours of all FEMA recovery centers, visit www.fema.gov/drc. For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4749.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities, and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

