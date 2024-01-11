Bridgestone HosePower Acquires Cline Hose & Hydraulics to Expand Mobile Hose and Fittings Service Business
ORANGE PARK, Fla. (January 11, 2024) - Bridgestone HosePower (HosePower), LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, announced today it has acquired Greenville, South Carolina-based Cline Hose & Hydraulics, LLC. The acquisition furthers the expansion of HosePower's leading hydraulic and industrial hose solutions and service business.
"Cline Hose & Hydraulics has an exceptional reputation for quality and has a very similar business model as Bridgestone HosePower." said Tom Henry, President and CEO, Bridgestone HosePower. "This acquisition expands upon our capabilities while increasing our capacity to service a larger customer base with speed and flexibility."
Cline Hose & Hydraulics is a family-owned business founded in 1948. Over the last 75 years, the Cline family has grown the company to include two retail locations in Greenville and Augusta, Georgia, along with a fleet of mobile service trucks to meet customer needs throughout the Southeast U.S.
"We are honored to join Bridgestone HosePower, a company we've long admired as the leader in our industry," said Scott Cline, Co-Owner of Cline Hose & Hydraulics. "Bridgestone HosePower shares in our commitment to customer service. For 75 years, our family has taken great pride in exceeding customer expectations. Now, with HosePower, we will be able to serve more businesses, help more people, and provide more opportunities to employees."
Bridgestone HosePower has 47 locations across the U.S. including five OEM sales centers. Approved by each company's board of directors, the transaction closed on December 29, 2023. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Bridgestone HosePower, LLC:
Bridgestone HosePower, LLC is a hose sales and service company offers hydraulic and industrial hoses, hose assemblies and mobile hose services to customers, and has 47 branch locations in the United States and one location in Mexico. Bridgestone HosePower is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation.
About Bridgestone Corporation:
Bridgestone is a global leader in tires and rubber building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company employs approximately 130,000 people globally and conducts business in more than 150 countries and territories worldwide. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.