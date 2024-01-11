Bridgestone HosePower Acquires Cline Hose & Hydraulics to Expand Mobile Hose and Fittings Service Business

Bridgestone HosePower announces acquisition of South Carolina-based Cline Hose & Hydraulics, a family-owned business founded in 1948.

Acquisition enhances Bridgestone's presence, reaffirming its leadership position as preeminent hydraulic and industrial hose solutions and services business in the U.S.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (January 11, 2024) - Bridgestone HosePower (HosePower), LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, announced today it has acquired Greenville, South Carolina-based Cline Hose & Hydraulics, LLC. The acquisition furthers the expansion of HosePower's leading hydraulic and industrial hose solutions and service business.

"Cline Hose & Hydraulics has an exceptional reputation for quality and has a very similar business model as Bridgestone HosePower." said Tom Henry, President and CEO, Bridgestone HosePower. "This acquisition expands upon our capabilities while increasing our capacity to service a larger customer base with speed and flexibility."

Cline Hose & Hydraulics is a family-owned business founded in 1948. Over the last 75 years, the Cline family has grown the company to include two retail locations in Greenville and Augusta, Georgia, along with a fleet of mobile service trucks to meet customer needs throughout the Southeast U.S.

"We are honored to join Bridgestone HosePower, a company we've long admired as the leader in our industry," said Scott Cline, Co-Owner of Cline Hose & Hydraulics. "Bridgestone HosePower shares in our commitment to customer service. For 75 years, our family has taken great pride in exceeding customer expectations. Now, with HosePower, we will be able to serve more businesses, help more people, and provide more opportunities to employees."

Bridgestone HosePower has 47 locations across the U.S. including five OEM sales centers. Approved by each company's board of directors, the transaction closed on December 29, 2023. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.