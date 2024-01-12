Bill Willcome Has Joined 1 & Fund LLC as Director of Contractor Success

1 & Fund Logo Bill Willcome, 1 & Fund Director of Contractor Success

Providing support and guidance for contractors in the home improvement space

OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 & Fund, LLC is pleased to welcome Bill Willcome to its expanding team of experts. With a strong background in sales, Bill will bring his passion for customer satisfaction to contractors with whom 1 & Fund works. In his primary role as Director of Contractor Success, he will match the contractor with the appropriate leads to increase their appointments and success rate.

Prior to joining the 1 & Fund team, Willcome held the position of the Sales Manager of Tundraland Home Improvements where he led a dynamic team in achieving outstanding results. Bill played a pivotal role in driving the company's growth and success. His commitment to excellence and ability to inspire his team made him an integral part of Tundraland's continued success in the home improvement industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill to the unique position of Director of Contractor Success,” stated Justin Hatcher, President of 1 & Fund, plus Operations. “We are positive that his skills will complement 1 & Fund’s sales proposition in developing leads, training and funding.”

About 1 & Fund

1 & Fund is a home improvement finance company founded by industry experts who have a passion for helping contractors grow their business with home improvement financing. By combining its exclusive 1Look multi-lender finance platform with proprietary sales training and support, 1 & Fund provides home improvement contractors with the ability to use financing as a strategic tool to close more deals, increase selling prices, and drive profitability. Learn more at www.1andfund.com.

###