NuVista Energy Ltd. Announces Record Quarterly Production and Record Return of Capital to Shareholders

Production for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 achieved a new record for NuVista, reaching a field-estimated 85,900 Boe/d, well above our fourth quarter guidance range of 82,000 – 84,000 Boe/d. This production included approximately 31% condensate, 9% NGLs, and 60% natural gas. The increased production is the result of strong performance from the new wells in the 2023 development program across all assets, coupled with continued success in the debottlenecking of NuVista and 3rd party midstream facilities. Full year 2023 production is estimated to be approximately 77,200 Boe/d, above the previous guidance range of 76,000 – 77,000 Boe/d.

In the fourth quarter, progress on our return of capital to shareholders was significant with a record total of $103 million deployed as promised towards return of capital (shares repurchased on NCIB and share-based compensation settled with cash). In 2023 in total, we repurchased and subsequently cancelled 15.3 million common shares, bringing the total to 28.8 million common shares since inception of our share repurchase program in mid-2022, with a weighted average price of $11.85 per share.

NuVista is pleased to note that during 2023, we added 15.5 gross sections (98% working interest) of land in our Wapiti area, most of which closed in the fourth quarter. This low risk and well delineated land is located directly adjacent to existing NuVista land and infrastructure, and adds to our inventory of high-quality locations. Additionally, it enhances land configuration efficiency and optimizes pipeline and field facility utilization for growth beyond 100,000 Boe/d. These land acquisitions are expected to lead to immediate reserves additions, and to augment drilling locations planned for the 2024 and 2025 program.

With fourth quarter activity as expected, and the aforementioned land acquisitions, net capital expenditures(1) for 2023 have been increased from the originally expected $475 million to approximately $520 million. Net debt(2) for year-end 2023 is estimated to be $180 million, well below the Company soft ceiling of approximately $350 million. The net debt ceiling ensures that based on current production levels, our net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio(2) remains comfortably below 1.0x in a stress test price environment of US$45/Bbl WTI oil and US$2.00/MMBtu NYMEX natural gas. NuVista exited 2023 with $17 million drawn on our $450 million covenant-based credit facility.

Drilling, completion, and pipeline operations have resumed efficiently after a well-earned Christmas break for our crews. At Wapiti, two rigs are drilling on a 6-well pad in Elmworth, after which they will move to Pipestone South and Gold Creek. In addition, we have begun completion operations at a 12-well pad in Pipestone North. The new cogeneration unit at our Wembley Gas Plant in the Pipestone North area was commissioned and has started up smoothly in the fourth quarter of 2023, with commissioning of the gas plant heat utilization portion ongoing as planned. The project was built in partnership with our gas plant working interest partners, and five Indigenous Nations on whose traditional territories NuVista operates. The investment in the cogeneration project was facilitated by the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation, and the project benefited from the Alberta Environment and Parks “Industrial Energy Efficiency and Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage” (IEE CCUS) grant program. The project is expected to provide stable and predictable revenues to the Nations while reducing NuVista’s costs and carbon emissions.

Production for the first quarter of 2024 is expected to be in the range of 77,000 – 80,000 Boe/d, followed by a significant ramp-up of production through the remainder of the year as new pads are brought online. This first quarter guidance includes an allowance for the shut-in of existing adjacent wells during the fraccing of new wells. Guidance for 2024 is re-affirmed at 83,000 – 87,000 Boe/d of production and approximately $500 million of capital expenditures.

We look forward to releasing our full financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 prior to the opening of markets on February 29, 2024.



Notes:

(1) ”Net capital expenditures” is a non-GAAP measures. Reference should be made to the section entitled "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" in this news release for further information.

(2) “Net debt” and “net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio” are capital management measures. Reference should be made to the section entitled "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" in this news release for further information.

Production split for Boe/d amounts referenced in the news release are as follows:

Reference Total Boe/d Natural Gas

% Condensate

% NGLs

% Q4 2023 production guidance 82,000 – 84,000 61 % 30 % 9 % 2023 annual production guidance 76,000 – 77,000 61 % 30 % 9 % Q1 2024 production guidance 77,000 – 80,000 61 % 30 % 9 % 2024 annual production guidance 83,000 – 87,000 61 % 30 % 9 %



