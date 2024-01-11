The Catholic University of America Unites Community for MLK Day of Service

Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Legacy Through a Day of Collective Service and Community Engagement

Washington, D. C., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation commemorates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., The Catholic University of America announced today the events that students, faculty, and staff will participate in during its annual MLK Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

This federal holiday, recognized as a national day of service, invites individuals and communities to come together in the spirit of volunteerism, social justice, and unity. Catholic University is excited to mobilize our community for this impactful event, to create a positive and lasting impact in our neighborhoods.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

Time: 8 a.m.

Location: Edward J. Pryzbyla University Center (Great Rooms) 620 Michigan Ave., N.E., Washington, DC 20064, for registration and breakfast, followed by deployment to various service sites.

With a diverse array of confirmed service sites, volunteers will have the opportunity to engage in various activities, including environmental cleanup, community engagement, and direct support for vulnerable populations. Some of the confirmed organizations that volunteers will be working with include:

Dumbarton Oaks Parks Conservancy

Homeless Food Runs

Jumpstart

Little Sisters of the Poor

Rock Creek Park

Rock Creek Songbirds Habitat Restoration Project

Sacred Heart Church (Bowie, Maryland)

Servidoras

Sisters of Life St. Clare’s Convent

Student Conservation Association, Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens

Washington Hebrew Congregation

“We are proud to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., through action,” said Peter Kilpatrick, president of Catholic University. “This day serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of service and the positive impact each individual can make in “the beloved community” where we come together to help one another in the spirit of service.”

President Kilpatrick will kick off the event with an address to volunteers, sharing inspiring words and highlighting the importance of community engagement and service in fulfilling Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s vision.

Anticipating a turnout of 700-800 student volunteers from the campus community, this event of service promises to be a day filled with purpose, collaboration, and meaningful contributions to our local area.

