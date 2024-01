Seoul Metropolitan Government hosts the largest-ever ‘Seoul Pavilion’ at CES 2024 with 18 innovation awards recipients

Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Kim Hyun-woo (CEO of Seoul Business Agency), Gary Shapiro (CTA President), and other guests took a commemorative photo at the 'CES 2024' opening ceremony. Mayor Oh Se-hoon took a commemorative photo with companies from the Seoul Pavilion at the opening ceremony of 'CES 2024' in Las Vegas on January 9th, 10 a.m. local time. Mayor Oh Se-hoon toured the Seoul Pavilion at 'CES 2024' on January 9th, 10 a.m. local time in Las Vegas. The Seoul sign at the 'Seoul Pavilion' at CES 2024 Mayor Oh Se-hoon gave an opening speech to start the first day of the Seoul Pavilion.

Mayor Oh Se-hoon applauded innovators at CES 2024, cheered up 81 Seoul startups in 'Eureka Park,' met award winners, and pledged to remove industry barriers.