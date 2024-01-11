Seoul Metropolitan Government hosts the largest-ever ‘Seoul Pavilion’ at CES 2024 with 18 innovation awards recipients

Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Kim Hyun-woo (CEO of Seoul Business Agency), Gary Shapiro (CTA President), and other guests took a commemorative photo at the 'CES 2024' opening ceremony.

Mayor Oh Se-hoon took a commemorative photo with companies from the Seoul Pavilion at the opening ceremony of 'CES 2024' in Las Vegas on January 9th, 10 a.m. local time.

Mayor Oh Se-hoon toured the Seoul Pavilion at 'CES 2024' on January 9th, 10 a.m. local time in Las Vegas.

The Seoul sign at the 'Seoul Pavilion' at CES 2024