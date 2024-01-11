When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 11, 2024 FDA Publish Date: January 11, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product contains konjac powder and may present a choking hazard. Company Name: U.S. Trading Company Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Jelly Handbag and Jelly Backpack containing Jelly Bars

Company Announcement

(January 11, 2024) U.S. Trading Company of Hayward, CA is recalling Dragonfly jelly bars because it contains konjac powder and may present a choking hazard.

Konjac and its consequent texture and consistency could pose a choking hazard to small children as well as adults with functional and/or anatomic abnormalities.

The recalled Jelly bars were distributed to retailers Nationwide.

The jelly bars are individually packed in small handbags and small backpacks. Below are the products being recalled:

Brand Product Name Size UPC Dragonfly Jelly Handbag 11.64oz 721557357156 Dragonfly Jelly Handbag 17.63oz 721557357163 Dragonfly Jelly Backpack 7.93oz 721557357170 Dragonfly Jelly Backpack 28.22oz 721557357187

The recall was initiated after New York State Agriculture Department of Agriculture and Markets collected a sample of the jelly containing Konjac. Based upon the products containing the ingredient konjac and the dimensions, FDA has determined that the products present a choking hazard.

No incidents of consumers choking have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased these products should return them to the store of purchase for a refund.

Consumers who may have questions or concerns should contact U.S. Trading Company at 510- 781-1818 Monday thru Friday between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm PST.