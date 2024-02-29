Complete Concrete & Hardscapes: Celebrating Excellence with a 2023 Best of Georgia Award
ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complete Concrete & Hardscapes, a leader in concrete and hardscape services, proudly announces its recent achievement of the 2023 Best of Georgia Award. This prestigious award, voted on by customers, recognizes the company's unwavering commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and outstanding service in Georgia.
Complete Concrete & Hardscapes has set a benchmark in the industry with its diverse range of services, including the construction of driveways, patios, walkways, and parking solutions. Their expertise extends to creating aesthetically pleasing and functional outdoor features such as retaining walls, fire pits, and beautiful landscape installations. The company’s proficiency in grading, drainage, and irrigation solutions further cements their reputation as a comprehensive service provider for both residential and commercial clients.
The company operates under the slogans, “One Pour. No More.” and “We don't just get it done, we get it done right.” These principles highlight their commitment to delivering enduring and satisfactory results on the first try, showcasing their dedication to efficiency and excellence.
The Best of Georgia Award is a significant accolade for Complete Concrete & Hardscapes, as it is determined by the very people who have experienced their services first-hand. This honor reflects the high level of trust and satisfaction the company has cultivated among its clients, further solidifying its stature in the concrete and hardscape service industry.
The Chief Operating Officer of Complete Concrete & Hardscape, Olivia Jenkin, expressed, “We are thrilled to receive this award. It is a recognition not just of our technical skills but of our deep commitment to our clients. We understand the challenges in starting a new project, and our team is dedicated to transforming our clients' visions into reality with our comprehensive range of services.”
As Complete Concrete & Hardscapes looks to the future, this award stands as a testimony to their position as an industry leader and a trusted partner in Georgia. Their continued commitment to excellence ensures that they will remain at the forefront of providing high-quality concrete and hardscape services.
Location: 35 Old Canton Street Suite B
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Location: 35 Old Canton Street Suite B
Alpharetta, GA 30009
+1 404-445-2849
