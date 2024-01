Funding will support local volunteer fire departments, keep people safe

CANADA, January 11 - Updated on Jan. 11, 2024

The CEPF is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities and funds projects that support First Nations and local governments to better prepare for disasters and reduce risks from natural hazards in a changing climate.

Volunteer and composite fire departments, local governments and First Nations throughout British Columbia will receive more than $6.2 million from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund as follows:

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District - Equipment and training for the fire department to enhance sustainability and readiness for fire protection in their communities

Regional partners: Beaver Creek, Sproat Lake, Bamfield

Approved funding: $85,354

Armstrong/Spallumcheen - Self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) bottle replacement

Approved funding: $30,000

Atlin Community Improvement District - Purchase of turnout gear, air cylinders, hoses and nozzles, and training

Approved funding: $29,000

Barriere - Fire-rescue training and equipment

Approved funding: $10,530

Big Lake Volunteer Fire/Rescue - Ensuring Fire/Rescue has adequate capacity to serve the community

Approved funding: $26,994.43

Blue River Improvement District - Fire department equipment and training grant

Approved funding: $29,439.20

Bow Horn Bay Volunteer Fire Department - Emergency-breathing safety system (EBSS) equipment and training

Approved funding: $30,000

Bowen Island Municipality - Engine 33 outfitting

Approved funding: $30,000

Bralorne Fire Protection Association - Fire protection equipment and turnout-gear updates

Approved funding: $30,000

Capital Regional District - Fire department training and equipment project 2024

Regional partners: East Sooke, North Galiano, Otter Point, Shirley, Willis Point, Port Renfrew

Approved funding: $179,439.98

Cariboo Regional District - Volunteer fire department emergency-response improvement project

Regional partners: 108 Mile, 150 Mile, Barlow Creek, Bouchie Lake, Deka Lake, Forest Grove, Interlakes, Kersley, Lac La Hache, Lone Butte, Miocene, Ten Mile, West Fraser, Wildwood

Approved funding: $357,937.22

Central Kootenay Regional District - Fire-services training program - 2024

Regional partners: Balfour-Harrop, Beasley, Blewett, Crescent Valley, Kaslo, North Shore, Ootischenia, Pass Creek, Passmore, Riondel, Robson, Slocan, Tarry’s, Winlaw, Yahk-Kingsate, Ymir

Approved funding: $473,602

Central Okanagan Regional District - Joe Rich fire-rescue SCBA pack purchase and upgrade, North Westside fire-rescue hose replacement, Wilson’s Landing Fire Department live fire-training prop upgrade and Ellison fire-extinguisher training equipment

Regional partners: Joe Rich, Ellison, North Westside, Wilson’s Landing

Approved funding: $115,475.60

Central Saanich - Structural Protection Unit (SPU) improvement project

Approved funding: $30,000

Chase - Air compressor to fill SCBA cylinders

Approved funding: $30,000

Cherry Creek Improvement District - SCBA pack replacements

Approved funding: $30,000

Chetwynd - Fire department apparatus upgrades

Approved funding: $29,284.25

Chilliwack - Situational awareness training building

Approved funding: $30,000

Chimney & Felker Lakes Volunteer Fire Department - Structural turnout-gear replacement and training

Approved funding: $23,595.32

Clearwater - Fire department training props and equipment

Approved funding: $25,661

Cluculz Lake Volunteer Fire Department - 2023 training and equipment update

Approved funding: $29,904.95

Comox - Cancer mitigation, washer

Approved funding: $30,000

Comox Valley Regional District - Fire departments

Regional partners: Denman Island, Hornby Island, Fanny Bay, Union Bay, Oyster River, Merville, Mt. Washington

Approved funding: $208,750

Cortes Island Fire Fighting Association - Wildfire-response capacity building

Approved funding: $30,000

Cowichan Bay Improvement District - Improving structure fire response: SCBA

Approved funding: $30,000

Cowichan Tribes - 2023 fire-service equipment

Approved funding: $22,000

Cowichan Valley Regional District - Equipment purchase and training

Regional partners: North Oyster, Malahat, Mesachie Lake, Sahtlam, Honeymoon Bay, Youbou, Caycuse

Approved funding: $210,000

Cranberry Improvement District - SCBA air compressor replacement

Approved funding: $30,000

Cumberland - Phase Two for exterior fire ground training

Approved funded: $30,000

Dawson Creek - On-call firefighter PPE and pagers

Approved funding: $30,000

Deep Bay Improvement District - Equipment for new engine

Approved funding: $30,000

Ditidaht First Nation - Nitinaht Lake Fire Department

Approved funding: $26,000

Duncan - Fire department redevelopment project - Training

Approved funding: $30,000

East Kootenay Regional District - Fire-services equipment upgrades 2023

Regional partners: Jaffray, Baynes Lake, Elko, Hosmer, Windermere, Edgewater, Fairmont, Panorama

Approved funding: $228,900

Elkford - Live fire training

Approved funding: $30,000

Erris Volunteer Fire Association - Firefighter training prop

Approved funding: $30,000

Extension Volunteer Fire Department - Equipment purchase to enhance fire-response capabilities

Approved funding: $30,000

Fernie - Fire training and equipment replacement

Approved funding: $30,000

Fort St. James - Bunker gear and laundry facilities

Approved funding: $30,000

Fraser Valley Regional District - Electoral Area Fire Department 2023 Grant

Regional partners: Boston Bar/North Bend, Chilliwack River Valley, Columbia Valley, Hemlock Valley, North Fraser, Popkum, Yale

Approved funding: $210,000

Fraser-Fort George Regional District - Emergency-response equipment improvement project

Regional partners: Bear Lake, Beaverly, Buckhorn, Ferndale/Tabor, Hixon, McBride, Ness Lake, Pilot Mountain, Pineview, Red Rock/Stoner, Salmon Valley, Shell-Glen, Valemount

Approved funding: $390,000

Gabriola Fire Protection Improvement District - SCBA inventory enhancement

Approved funding: $30,000

Gillies Bay Improvement District - Upgrading tools and training

Approved funding: $27,112

Gitwangak Band - Fire-department and emergency-services equipment upgrade

Approved funding: $27,827

Gold River - Equipment procurement

Approved funding: $29,960

Golden - Training and equipment

Approved funding: $24,884.16

Grand Forks - Forcible-entry training prop and replacement hose

Approved funding: $29,976

Granisle - 2024 fire department updates

Approved funding: $30,000

Hazelton - Emergency and fire protection upgrades

Approved funding: $30,000

Hope - Fire equipment and training

Approved funding: $30,000

Houston - Protective clothing and equipment

Approved funding: $27,268.76

Hudson’s Hope - SCBA replacement project

Approved funding: $25,553

Invermere - Equipment and training

Approved funding: $30,000

Kent - Automatic fire-detection training and PPE compliance

Approved funding: $30,000

Kimberley - Dual certified turnout-gear project

Approved funding: $27,900

Kitimat-Stikine Regional District - Thornhill portable radio upgrade, Dease Lake fire-training centre

Regional partners: Thornhill, Dease Lake

Approved funding: $60,000

Kootenay-Boundary Regional District - Firefighter tools and equipment; Christina Lake: firefighter PPE, equipment and training; Big White: firefighter PPE and equipment purchase; Beaverdell: radios, wildland equipment, shop tools

Regional partners: Christina Lake, Big White, Beaverdell

Approved funding: $118,644.13

Lake Babine Nation - Tachet and Fort Babine firehall equipment replacement

Approved funding: $30,000

Lake Country - Wildland urban interface personal protective equipment

Approved funding: $30,000

Lake Cowichan - Enhancing firefighting capacity

Approved funding: $29,488

Langley City - Community risk reduction through public education and wildfire training

Approved funding: $25,927.80

Masset - Breathing equipment upgrade

Approved funding: $30,000

Metchosin - Apparatus equipment update

Approved funding: $29,272

Mountain Fire Protection District - Personal protective equipment for new volunteer firefighters

Approved funding: $30,000

Nadleh Whut’en First Nation - Fire department enhancement project

Approved funding: $29,880.94

Nanaimo Regional District - District wildfire-response equipment and PPE

Regional partners: Coombs-Hilliers, Dashwood, Nanoose Bay, Qualicum Beach

Approved funding: $119,545.48

Nelson - Fire officer 1 training and rapid intervention firefighter-safety devices

Approved funding: $30,000

New Hazelton - Fire department equipment upgrades

Approved funding: $25,000

North Cedar Improvement District - Phase 1 wildland equipment purchase

Approved funding: $30,000

North Cowichan - Wildland personal protective equipment

Approved funding: $30,000

North Okanagan Regional District - 2023 equipment and training

Regional partners: BX-Swan Lake, Silver Star, Lumby

Approved funding: $67,000

North Saanich - Volunteer personal protective equipment

Approved funding: $30,000

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality - Structural protection unit and training

Approved funding: $30,000

Nuxalk First Nation - Emergency and fire-protection upgrades

Approved funding: $29,784

Ocean Fall Improvement District - Fire department update, knowledge-seeking project and safety update

Approved funding: $10,000

Oliver - Enhancing fire services: SCBA investments

Approved funding: $30,000

Peachland - Firefighter personal protective clothing

Approved funding: $30,000

Pemberton - Forcible-entry door stimulator

Approved funding: $14,496.54

Pender Harbour Fire Protection District - Equipment and training upgrade

Approved funding: $25,556.13

Pinantan Lake Fire Association - Structure protection equipment enhancement

Approved funding: $28,056.03

Port Alice - Fire department SCBAs

Approved funding: $30,000

Port Clements - 2024 equipment upgrades

Approved funding: $29,443

Port Edward - Volunteer fire department

Approved funding: $30,000

Port Hardy - Phase II: modular fire-training facility

Approved funding: $30,000

Pouce Coupe - Fire skid unit

Approved funding: $30,000

Princeton - 2023 fire department grant

Approved funding: $30,000

Qathet Regional District - Health and Wellness Initiative Funding for Northside, Savary, Malaspina and Lasqueti Island volunteer fire departments

Regional partners: Northside, Savary Island, Malaspina, Lasqueti Island

Approved funding: $96,000

Quesnel - Essential fire-officer training

Approved funding: $28,000

Salmo - Fire department equipment renewal 2023

Approved funding: $29,343.43

Salmon Arm - Equipment and training grant

Approved funding: $29,250.26

Sandspit Volunteer Fire Department - Basic Equipment Grant 2023

Approved funding: $30,000

Savona Improvement District - Training and equipment

Approved funding: $21,000

Seabird Island Band - Firefighting equipment and training

Approved funding: $30,000

Sechelt Fire Protection District - Class B car training prop

Approved funding: $30,000

Ships Point Improvement District - Training facility and equipment upgrade

Approved funding: $30,000

Sicamous - Fire department 2023

Approved funding: $30,000

Sidney - Structure protection training

Approved funding: $8,000

Simpcw First Nation - Chu Chu Volunteer Fire Department - Communication, lighting and imaging upgrades

Approved funding: $30,000

Skeetchestn Indian Band - Fire department equipment

Approved funding: $30,000

Skwláx te Secwepemcúlew - Structural protection unit

Approved funding: $29,793.72

Smithers - Radio communication upgrade

Approved funding: $26,786.46

South Quadra Island Fire Protection District - Structure protection sprinklers

Approved funding: $11,400

Southside Volunteer Fire Department - Quick deploy structure protection equipment

Approved funding: $30,000

Sparwood - Fighter training and equipment upgrades

Approved funding: $10,007.39

Summerland - Portable radio upgrade

Approved funding: $29,925

Sunshine Coast Regional District - Fire department continuous improvement

Regional partners: Gibsons, Roberts Creek, Halfmoon Bay, Egmont

Approved funding: $120,000

Sunshine Valley Volunteer Fire Department - Phase 2: structure protection

Approved funding: $29,811.51

Tahltan Nation - Fire suppression and community protection enhancement

Approved funding: $30,000

Tahsis - Training and equipment

Approved funding: $29,878.20

Taylor - 2023 training and equipment project

Approved funding: $21,770

Telkwa - Firefighting equipment and gear

Approved funding: $30,000

Thetis Island Improvement District - SCBA upgrade

Approved funding: $30,000

Thompson-Nicola Regional District - Regional fire department equipment and training project

Regional partners: Blackpool, Vavenby, Loon Lake, South Green Lake, Tobiano, Pritchard, Little Fort, McLure, Monte Creek

Approved funding: $270,000

Tl’azt’en Nation - Operation fire department 2023

Approved funding: $29,110.19

Tla’amin Nation - Fire department equipment purchase

Approved funding: $30,000

Topley Fire Protection Society - Topley fire training and equipment

Approved funding: $24,000

Ucluelet - Fire rescue turnout gear 2023

Approved funding: $28,964.08

Van Anda Improvement District - Increased capacity for forest-fire fighting and training

Approved funding: $24,644

Vanderhoof - Hands-on training sessions and PPE

Approved funding: $30,000

Watch Lake-North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department - Turnout gear replacement and safety equipment update

Approved funding: $28,560

Whistler - Fire officer training

Approved funding: $30,000

Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi ‘it First Nation - SCBA update program

Approved funding: $30,000