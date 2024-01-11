- Utah Homelessness Council Strengthens Commitment with New Co-chair and Members

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 11, 2024) — Today, the Utah Homelessness Council Executive Committee gathered to welcome three new members and announced a new co-chair. The Utah Impact Partnership appointed current member Randy Shumway as co-chair alongside Whitney Clayton. Additional new members include: Spencer P. Eccles, Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, and Ogden Mayor Ben Nadolski.

Committed to effectively addressing homelessness, the Council plays a crucial role in overseeing the homeless services budget, strategic plan, and allocation of funds for homeless services statewide

"Addressing homelessness is a top priority for our state, and the Utah Homelessness Council plays a vital role in this endeavor. We are committed to working collaboratively to find effective solutions and support those in need," said Gov. Spencer J. Cox.

The Council is deeply involved in reviewing local and regional homelessness plans and fostering cooperation with Local Homeless Councils around the state. With a focus on cost-effectiveness, the Council strives to ensure that services provided to individuals experiencing homelessness are efficient and impactful.

"We are honored to welcome new members who share our passion for addressing homelessness. Together, we will continue to make a meaningful impact across our state," said Randy Shumway, newly appointed co-chair of the Utah Homelessness Council.

The Utah Homelessness Council is composed of dedicated individuals representing various sectors, appointed to address the critical issue of homelessness in the state. The members and their respective representations are listed below:

Wayne Niederhauser: Homelessness Coordinator

Brook McCarrick: Counsel, Assistant Attorney General’s Office

Whitney Clayton: Representative of the public sector with expertise in homelessness issues, appointed by the legislature

Randy Shumway: Representative of the private sector, appointed by the Utah Impact Partnership or the partnership's successor organization

Tiffanie Price: Representative of the private sector with expertise in homelessness issues, appointed by the governor

Bonnie Kier-Herrick: Statewide philanthropic leader, appointed by the governor

Spencer P. Eccles: Statewide philanthropic leader, appointed by the Utah Impact Partnership or the partnership's successor organization

Jenny Wilson: Mayor of Salt Lake County

Cherie Wood: Mayor of South Salt Lake

Erin Mendenhall: Mayor of Salt Lake City

Michele Randall: Mayor of St. George

Ben Nadolsk: Mayor of Ogden

Marcus Stevenson: Mayor of Midvale

Tracy Gruber: Executive Director, Department of Health and Human Services or designee

Jess Anderson: The commissioner of public safety, or the commissioner's designee

Sophia DiCaro: Executive Director, Governor's Office of Management and Budget or designee

Casey Cameron: Executive Director, Department of Workforce Services or designee

Brian Redd: Executive Director, Department of Corrections or designee

Senator Lincoln Fillmore: Member of the Senate, appointed by the president of the Senate

Rep. Steve Eliason: Member of the House of Representatives, appointed by the speaker of the House of Representatives

Sydnee Dickson: State Superintendent of Public Instruction or designee

Pamela Atkinson: Faith-based leader in the state, appointed by the governor

Carol Hollowell: Five local representatives, including at least two private providers of services for people experiencing homelessness, appointed by the Utah Homeless Network

Karen McCandless: Five local representatives, including at least two private providers of services for people experiencing homelessness, appointed by the Utah Homeless Network

Jennifer Campbell: Five local representatives, including at least two private providers of services for people experiencing homelessness, appointed by the Utah Homeless Network

Heather Hogue: Five local representatives, including at least two private providers of services for people experiencing homelessness, appointed by the Utah Homeless Network

Stefanie Jones: Five local representatives, including at least two private providers of services for people experiencing homelessness, appointed by the Utah Homeless Network

Brian Higgins: One individual who has experienced homelessness, appointed by the governor; and the coordinator



About Utah’s Office of Homeless Services: The Utah Office of Homeless Services strives to work together with communities to make homelessness in Utah rare, brief and non-recurring by providing statewide support of project services, interventions and system performance measures and reporting.

About The Utah Homelessness Council: The Utah Homeless Council ensures that services provided to individuals experiencing homelessness are utilized in a cost-effective manner and works to facilitate a better understanding of homelessness. The council is also responsible for providing final approval for the homeless services budget, strategic plan and award of funding for the provision of homeless services.