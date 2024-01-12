USA Pickleball Unveils New Golden Ticket Tournament Format and Schedule for 2024

Golden Ticket events offer participants an unrivaled player experience, exclusive gift bag at USA Pickleball-operated Golden Ticket tournaments, and the opportunity to compete at some of the best facilities around the country.

11 Golden Ticket tournaments hosted across the country will serve as the path to Nationals for amateur pickleball players in 2024

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for pickleball in the U.S., today unveiled the 2024 schedule and a new format for Golden Ticket tournaments, the only guaranteed path for amateur players to play in the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships, the premier tournament in the sport of pickleball. More information on Pickleball Nationals will be shared in the coming weeks.

As featured tournaments where bracket winners earn pre-registration access to Pickleball Nationals, Golden Ticket events offer participants an unrivaled player experience, exclusive gift bag at USA Pickleball-operated Golden Ticket tournaments, and the opportunity to compete at some of the best facilities around the country. The 11 Golden Ticket events in 2024 will be hosted by USA Pickleball, the Association of Pickleball Players (APP), and UTR Sports (UTR). Only at these tournaments will gold medal winners earn a “Golden Ticket” for the exclusive opportunity to pre-register for Pickleball Nationals.

“As we kick off 2024 and continue to enhance the player experience at our events, the USA Pickleball team is thrilled to share the exclusive set of 11 tournaments that will serve as our community’s opportunities to punch their ticket to Pickleball Nationals this year,” said Mike Nealy, USA Pickleball Chief Executive Officer. “It is our highest priority to provide the best tournament experience possible for our amateur players attending these tournaments around the country. I’d like to thank our partners at APP and UTR Sports for working with us so diligently to host a slate of phenomenally organized tournaments and offer our players such quality events in which they can participate.”

The 2024 Golden Ticket tournament schedule is as follows:

March 6-10 – APP Sacramento Open (Sacramento, CA)

March 20-24 – APP Miami Open (Miami, FL)

April 3-7 – USA Pickleball Golden Ticket at Mesa (Mesa, AZ)

April 15-21 – USA Pickleball Golden Ticket at Las Vegas driven by Fortune Tires (Las Vegas, NV)

May 1-5 – USA Pickleball Golden Ticket at Rockwall (Rockwall, TX)

May 7-12 – APP Cincinnati Open (Cincinnati, OH)

May 22-26 – APP New York City Open (New York, NY)

May 29- June 2 – UTR Sports Macon Open (Macon, GA)

June 5-9 – USA Pickleball Golden Ticket at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA)

July 3-7 – APP Newport Beach Open (Newport Beach, CA)

July 10-14 – UTR Sports Denver Open (Arvada, CO)

Registration for the first four tournaments is now open. Players can now register for the 2024 USA Pickleball Golden Ticket at Mesa and the 2024 USA Pickleball Golden Ticket at Las Vegas driven by Fortune Tires through March 6 and April 1, respectively. More information can be found on the event registration pages for Mesa and Las Vegas. Additionally, registration for the 2024 APP Sacramento Open and Miami Open is open through February 25 and March 10, respectively. More information can be found on the event registration pages for Sacramento and Miami.

Find more details about Golden Ticket events and the 2024 schedule on the USA Pickleball website here.

###

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.