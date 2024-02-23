Tailor Made Looks Institute of Plastic Surgery Receives the 2023 Best of Georgia Award
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an impressive affirmation of its commitment to excellence and patient satisfaction, the Tailor Made Looks Institute of Plastic Surgery has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Best of Georgia Award. This honor, determined through customer votes, recognizes the institute's exceptional service quality and the significant impact of their work in the field of plastic surgery.
Founded and led by the renowned Dr. ChiChi Berhane, the Tailor Made Looks Institute has established itself as a leader in both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Berhane, a distinguished graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Miami, has built a career characterized by precision, artistry, and a deep commitment to personalized patient care. His expertise, particularly in complex reconstructive surgeries, was further enhanced through a prestigious fellowship in Craniofacial and Pediatric Plastic Surgery at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
The institute offers a comprehensive range of services, catering to a diverse patient base with a variety of cosmetic and reconstructive needs. Procedures range from body and breast surgeries to intricate facial and hand surgeries, all performed with the highest standard of care and customization. The institute is also known for its advanced non-surgical rejuvenation treatments, including state-of-the-art skin and laser therapies.
What sets the Tailor Made Looks Institute apart is its holistic approach to patient care. Recognizing the emotional dimensions of plastic surgery, the institute provides extensive pre- and post-operative support, ensuring a supportive and empathetic experience for every patient. This approach underscores the institute’s dedication to technical excellence, patient safety, and personalized care.
The Best of Georgia Award is not only a testament to the institute's exceptional standards but also reflects the deep trust and satisfaction of their clientele. For Dr. Berhane and his team, this accolade is both an honor and an encouragement to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence in plastic surgery.
At the Tailor Made Looks Institute of Plastic Surgery, excellence is more than a standard; it’s a commitment to enhancing lives through expert care and empathetic patient relationships. This award solidifies the institute’s place as a premier destination for those seeking the highest quality in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery.
For more information, Click Here.
Location: 55 Peachtree Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
