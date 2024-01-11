January 11, 2024 - Operation Ceasefire Secures 50 Month Sentence for  Portsmouth Man Over Drug and Firearm Offenses 

Commonwealth of Virginia

Operation Ceasefire Secures 50 Month Sentence for Portsmouth Man Over Drug and Firearm Offenses

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today that a Portsmouth man was sentenced to 50 months in prison after illegally possessing two firearms, narcotics, and narcotics paraphernalia in a busy residential area near downtown Portsmouth. This case was prosecuted as part of Virginia Attorney General Miyares’ Operation Ceasefire, an initiative to combat violent gun crime through rigorous prosecution and effective community prevention.

“This sentencing is a victory for Virginia and a warning to those who seek to destroy our communities with harmful drugs and illicit firearms,” said Attorney General Miyares. “I’m proud of our Ceasefire prosecution team and remain committed to working hand-in-hand with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure violent criminals remain off of our streets.”

On March 16, 2023, federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration began surveillance on Danny Marcus Collins, 35, to assist the Portsmouth Police Department in arresting Collins as a result of two state summonses. While conducting surveillance, the investigative team observed Collins meet with multiple individuals and conduct hand-to-hand transactions from his vehicle. After noticing police, Collins rolled up the window of his vehicle and fled on foot. Collins was taken into custody.

Shortly thereafter, a Portsmouth police narcotics K9 conducted a narcotics sweep of Collins’ vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert. The vehicle was searched and approximately 27 grams of cocaine, 8.3 grams of crack cocaine, 2 grams of cocaine, and 7.5 grams of suspected marijuana were recovered. Two firearms (one loaded), $1,183, packaging material, ammunition, and a digital scale were also recovered.

Virginia Assistant Attorney General and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Alyssa Miller prosecuted this case with Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Cheney.

